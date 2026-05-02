IPL 2026: Anshul Kamboj’s 3-32, Noor Ahmad’s 2-26 help CSK restrict MI to 159/7

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) Anshul Kamboj claimed 3-32 while Noor Ahmad chipped in with 2-26 as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Mumbai Indians to 159/7 in their IPL 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

On a two-paced pitch, CSK pulled things back after a brisk start from MI, who were 90/2 at the halfway mark, but then faltered in the last ten overs via 69/5. CSK’s pacers were clinical in bowling hard lengths and yorkers. For MI, Naman Dhir top‑scored with 57 off 37 balls, but did get stuck in the later stages alongside Hardik Pandya, whose timing deserted him big time.

From the word go, CSK were on the money, despite Shivam Dube being out of sorts in his fielding. MI were jolted early when Will Jacks fell to Kamboj in the second over. Ryan Rickelton counter‑attacked by smashing five to race to 37 before Noor Ahmad dismissed him in the seventh over. Dhir joined forces with Suryakumar Yadav to keep the scoreboard ticking before the latter perished to debutant Ramakrishna Ghosh for 21.

At 90/2 after 10 overs, MI looked set for a big total until CSK bounced back. Tilak Varma’s scratchy stay ended on five against Noor, while Dhir’s standout knock was cut short by Jamie Overton’s sharp off‑cutter and miscued to extra cover. Kamboj came in to remove Pandya and Robin Minz to complete a three‑wicket haul.

Trent Boult struck a six late on, but MI’s innings fizzled out, as Kamboj and Noor ensured MI managed to reach a total that looked underwhelming given the start they had in the first ten overs.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians 159/7 in 20 overs (Naman Dhir 57, Ryan Rickelton 37; Anshul Kamboj 3-32, Noor Ahmad 2-26) against Chennai Super Kings

--IANS

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