May 02, 2026 10:07 PM हिंदी

Operation Sindoor golden chapter of India’s military history: Rajnath Singh​

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses supporters during the ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ event marking the anniversary of Operation Sindoor at India Gate, in New Delhi, on Saturday, May 02, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Prem Nath Pandey)

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid tributes to the Defence Forces, whose unmatched valour and indomitable spirit made Operation Sindoor a golden chapter in India’s military history.​

Addressing an event ‘Shaurya’ organised here in the run-up to the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Defence Minister said that the operation underscored the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism through decisive action.​

He commended the valour, dedication, and patriotism of the soldiers, and stated that their ethos of Nation First and Service Before Self has defined India’s military traditions from ancient times to contemporary operations such as Operation Sindoor.​

Rajnath Singh added that the valour of the Defence Forces extends beyond the battlefield as they provide humanitarian assistance as first responders during natural disasters within the country and abroad.​

“Our soldiers use weapons to protect their people and deliver food and medicines to those in need during times of crisis. This is the defining characteristic of our Defence Forces,” he said.​

The event was a unique confluence of art and valour with top defence officials, hundreds of personnel, and noted artists such as Padma Shri awardees Anup Jalota and Kailash Kher, Harshdeep Kaur, and Manoj Muntashir in attendance.​

Rajnath Singh highlighted that valour and art are often viewed as opposites, but they, in fact, complement each other. He described them as powerful expressions emanating from human emotions.​

The Defence Minister underlined that the marching songs of military bands unify soldiers, transforming individual identity into collective strength.​

This sentiment, he said, is deeply embedded in the ethos of the Defence Forces.​

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth attended the event.​

--IANS

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New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses supporters during the ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ event marking the anniversary of Operation Sindoor at India Gate, in New Delhi, on Saturday, May 02, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Prem Nath Pandey)

Operation Sindoor golden chapter of India’s military history: Rajnath Singh​