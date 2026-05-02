May 02, 2026 10:07 PM हिंदी

Education key to tribal empowerment: Mohan Bhagwat ​

Mumbai: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat during the Karmayogi Ekal Shikshak Melava 2026 and the Karmayogi Puraskar Vitran Sohala organised by the Kai Laxmanrao Mankar Smruti Sanstha in Mumbai, Saturday, May 02, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday highlighted education as the most potent tool for social and economic transformation and emphasised the need to integrate forest-dwelling communities into the mainstream while preserving their unique cultural heritage. ​

He was speaking at a gathering of over 1,800 tribal teachers at the Karmayogi Ekal Shikshak Melava held at the iconic Gateway of India this evening.​

Mohan Bhagwat lauded the Ekal single-teacher school model, describing the teachers as true Karmayogis, selfless workers. He stated that education is not merely about literacy but the awakening of the soul, and said these teachers, working in the most remote corners of Gadchiroli and Melghat, are not just imparting lessons but building the foundation of a resilient Bharat.

He spoke about education being the most powerful instrument for social and economic transformation.​

He noted that the core message was about bringing forest-dwelling Vanvasi communities into the mainstream of national development while simultaneously preserving their unique art, culture, and traditions.​

He further remarked that for a nation to rise, its most distant citizens must feel empowered. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief noted that the work done by the Late Laxmanrao Mankar Smriti Sanstha is a testament to how collective social will can bridge the gap between urban development and rural neglect.​

Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the importance of Sanskar values and culture, urging teachers to ensure that modern education does not come at the cost of tribal traditions.

He highlighted that the expansion would focus on women's empowerment and health awareness, skill development, and dairy training to foster local entrepreneurship, and promotion of tribal art, music, and forest-based livelihoods.​

Mohan Bhagwat appealed to the urban population to support these grassroots movements. He reminded the audience that the resurgence of Bharat is incomplete without the progress of its forest-dwelling Vanvasi brothers and sisters.​

The event served as a platform to announce a massive expansion of the Ekal Vidyalaya network. Currently, the initiative operates approximately 1,300 schools serving 30,000 students in the Vidarbha region.

The new roadmap aims to scale up to 5,000 schools across the entire state of Maharashtra, deploy 6,000 teachers to remote forest and tribal belts, and reach over 100,000 tribal students, focusing on holistic growth.​

The function was attended by several high-profile leaders, including Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who serves as a guiding mentor for the schools, and Ashok Uikey, Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister.​

--IANS

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