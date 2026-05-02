AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup: India lose opener to Australia despite spirited display

Suzhou (China), May 2 (IANS) India marked their return to the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 after a 21-year gap with a 0-2 loss to Australia in a Group B match at Pitch 8 of the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre in Suzhou, China on Saturday,

Pamela Conti's Young Tigresses showed resilience and attacking intent throughout the contest, particularly in the second half, against a physically strong Australian side. However, they fell short as a goal by Theodora Mouithys in the 25th minute and an own-goal by Abhista Basnett in the 59th minute put paid to their chances.

Australia enjoyed the better share of possession in the opening half and made their breakthrough in the 25th minute through Theodora Mouithys. An own goal by Abhista Basnett in the second half doubled Australia’s lead, but India responded with a positive and energetic display, creating opportunities and maintaining their structure across the pitch.

Japan defeated Lebanon 13-0 in the other match of the group, which means India currently sit in third place. India will face Japan in their next match on May 5 at 17:00 IST.

Australia asserted early control in India’s opening match, enjoying sustained spells of possession and probing consistently in the final third. The Young Matildas looked to stretch the play through the flanks, with Abbie Puckett and Tehya Aspland making overlapping runs and delivering crosses into the box for Mouithys.

India, however, showed strong defensive organisation under pressure, with goalkeeper Munni particularly alert, rushing off her line to collect crosses and ease pressure on the backline. Full-back Divyani Linda stood out in the early exchanges, producing a series of timely interceptions on the left and holding firm in her individual battle with Kaya Jugovic.

Australia registered the first effort on target in the sixth minute when Sakura Leong struck from distance, but Munni reacted well to make a composed save low to her right. The closest opportunity up to that point arrived in the 15th minute, as Aspland’s in-swinging corner found Willa Pearson at the near post, with the defender’s guided effort narrowly missing the target.

Despite Australia controlling possession, India remained committed to their approach and looked to build through the wide areas themselves, with Alva Devi Senjam and Pritika Barman attempting to progress play down the flanks. While Australia’s compact defensive shape limited clear openings, India’s intent to move forward remained evident.

The breakthrough came in the 25th minute. Claire Corbett intercepted a clearance from Munni and slid a precise pass into the box for Mouithys, who met it first time with a composed finish into the bottom-right corner. Munni stretched full length but was unable to keep out the well-placed effort.

India responded positively after going behind, maintaining their attacking intent rather than retreating, and continuing to look for avenues through the wings. Australia, meanwhile, continued to pose a threat from set-pieces, with Aspland and Pearson combining again in the 38th minute, the latter’s header drifting just wide.

A late spell saw India tested by successive Australian advances, but the defence held firm. Corbett fired over from close range in the 40th minute, before Munni produced another sharp save a minute later to deny Mouithys from a promising position after a well-timed pass from Leong. Moments later, Leong herself attempted an effort from the right side of the box but could not keep her shot down.

India navigated a challenging first half with discipline and resilience, showing encouraging signs in both defensive organisation and attacking intent despite trailing by a single goal at the break.

India returned from the break with renewed intent, showing greater urgency and willingness to commit numbers forward. The Young Tigresses looked to build momentum early, with Pritika Barman chasing down an aerial through ball from Joya in the 52nd minute before attempting an effort from distance, which went high and wide.

The increased attacking thrust was evident, as India pressed higher up the pitch and looked to utilise the flanks, with bodies pushed forward in search of a breakthrough. While the final pass eluded them on a few occasions, the intent and application in the attacking third stood out.

Australia, however, extended their lead in the 59th minute in unfortunate circumstances for the Young Tigresses. Abhista, attempting to clear a cross from the left, saw the ball deflect off her knee and loop over Munni into the net.

India responded immediately with a positive spell. Captain Julan Nongmaithem drove forward purposefully in the 60th minute and got into the box before testing goalkeeper Dali Gorr Burchmore with a low shot. Moments later, Redima Devi Chingkhamayum struck from distance, drawing another save from the Australian keeper.

At the other end, Australia came close to adding a third when Claire Corbett’s effort struck the woodwork in the 61st minute. The Young Tigresses continued to hold their shape well, balancing their attacking intent with defensive discipline.

Australia had the ball in the net again in the 67th minute through Corbett, who headed home from Sakura Leong’s cross, but the effort was ruled out for offside following the assistant referee’s intervention.

India’s attacking endeavour remained a key feature of the second half, as they continued to press forward with energy and purpose despite the setback. Apart from the own goal, the defensive unit remained compact, limiting Australia’s clear chances as the half progressed.

In the closing stages, Australia were content to retain possession and manage the game, while India continued to apply pressure and search for openings. Four minutes of added time were played, with the Young Tigresses maintaining their effort until the final whistle.

India will next face Japan on May 5 at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre Pitch 4 as they continue their AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup campaign, carrying forward encouraging signs from their opening outing.

--IANS

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