May 02, 2026 10:06 PM हिंदी

Delhi will emerge as a global tourism destination: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses the Tourism Stakeholder Conference 2026 on the theme “Unlocking Delhi’s Tourism Growth Potential: From Transit Hub to Destination City” at The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday, May 02, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday shared her vision for developing the National Capital as a leading global tourism destination, moving beyond being seen merely as a transit point.​

Addressing a tourism stakeholder’s conference, CM Rekha Gupta said, “It is time we position Delhi not just as a stopover, but as a destination city where tourists stay longer, immerse themselves in experiences, and keep coming back.”​

At the event, she interacted with stakeholders on a wide range of issues from tourism and hospitality to heritage, spiritual, digital, medical, and wellness tourism, as well as night tourism, and discussed Delhi’s brand positioning.​

The conference was attended by Delhi’s Minister for Art, Culture, and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, the Managing Director of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Suneel Anchipaka, and several experts from the tourism and allied sectors.​

Chief Minister Gupta said the active participation of industry stakeholders, policymakers, and domain experts had led to several concrete and actionable suggestions.​

“These inputs and feedback will be incorporated into upcoming policies and plans to give a new direction to Delhi’s tourism sector and make it more effective,” she said.​

Highlighting Delhi’s global significance as the national capital, the Chief Minister said the city has the potential to become a major attraction for international visitors to India.​

Underscoring the city’s tourism strengths, the Chief Minister pointed to iconic institutions such as Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, and the Prime Minister’s Museum, as well as its rich historical legacy, including the Red Fort and Qutub Minar.​

She also emphasised Delhi’s diverse culture and cuisine, which together offer a complete and unique tourism experience.​

The Chief Minister said the government is placing strong emphasis on positive brand positioning for Delhi, aiming to develop it not only as a tourism hub but also as a centre of medical and educational excellence.​

“Our goal is to attract more visitors from across India and the world, encourage them to stay, and take back meaningful experiences,” she said.​

The Chief Minister added that the government is actively promoting large-scale concerts, film festivals, and cultural events to strengthen Delhi’s global identity.​

She also highlighted that the film policy and single-window system are being used to provide seamless, transparent, and time-bound services to the industry.​

On the sidelines of the event, DTTDC signed several key agreements to boost collaboration and innovation in the tourism sector.​

--IANS

rch/dan

LATEST NEWS

India lose opener to Australia despite spirited display in in a Group B match of AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 at Pitch 8 of the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre in Suzhou, China on Saturday. Photo credit:

AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup: India lose opener to Australia despite spirited display

India to grow over 7 pc despite West Asia conflict: CEA Nageswaran

India to grow over 7 pc despite West Asia conflict: CEA Nageswaran

NIA court sentences LeT operative to 7 years in Bengaluru prison radicalisation case​ (Photo: IANS)

NIA court sentences LeT operative to 7 years in Bengaluru prison radicalisation case​

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis building pathway for Mumbai's transformation: Piyush Goyal

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis building pathway for Mumbai's transformation: Piyush Goyal

Anshul Kamboj’s 3-32, Noor Ahmad’s 2-26 help Chennai Super Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to 159/7 in a match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Anshul Kamboj’s 3-32, Noor Ahmad’s 2-26 help CSK restrict MI to 159/7

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

PM Modi visit puts Vedic Clock at Kashi Vishwanath in global spotlight​

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses the Tourism Stakeholder Conference 2026 on the theme “Unlocking Delhi’s Tourism Growth Potential: From Transit Hub to Destination City” at The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday, May 02, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

Delhi will emerge as a global tourism destination: CM Rekha Gupta

Mumbai: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat during the Karmayogi Ekal Shikshak Melava 2026 and the Karmayogi Puraskar Vitran Sohala organised by the Kai Laxmanrao Mankar Smruti Sanstha in Mumbai, Saturday, May 02, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Education key to tribal empowerment: Mohan Bhagwat ​

India will carry a winning habit into Women’s T20 World Cup, said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to reporters on the sidelines of the Women’s T20 World Cup squad announcement in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

India will carry a winning habit into Women’s T20 World Cup, says BCCI secretary Saikia

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses supporters during the ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ event marking the anniversary of Operation Sindoor at India Gate, in New Delhi, on Saturday, May 02, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Prem Nath Pandey)

Operation Sindoor golden chapter of India’s military history: Rajnath Singh​