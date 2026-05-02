Delhi will emerge as a global tourism destination: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday shared her vision for developing the National Capital as a leading global tourism destination, moving beyond being seen merely as a transit point.​

Addressing a tourism stakeholder’s conference, CM Rekha Gupta said, “It is time we position Delhi not just as a stopover, but as a destination city where tourists stay longer, immerse themselves in experiences, and keep coming back.”​

At the event, she interacted with stakeholders on a wide range of issues from tourism and hospitality to heritage, spiritual, digital, medical, and wellness tourism, as well as night tourism, and discussed Delhi’s brand positioning.​

The conference was attended by Delhi’s Minister for Art, Culture, and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, the Managing Director of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Suneel Anchipaka, and several experts from the tourism and allied sectors.​

Chief Minister Gupta said the active participation of industry stakeholders, policymakers, and domain experts had led to several concrete and actionable suggestions.​

“These inputs and feedback will be incorporated into upcoming policies and plans to give a new direction to Delhi’s tourism sector and make it more effective,” she said.​

Highlighting Delhi’s global significance as the national capital, the Chief Minister said the city has the potential to become a major attraction for international visitors to India.​

Underscoring the city’s tourism strengths, the Chief Minister pointed to iconic institutions such as Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, and the Prime Minister’s Museum, as well as its rich historical legacy, including the Red Fort and Qutub Minar.​

She also emphasised Delhi’s diverse culture and cuisine, which together offer a complete and unique tourism experience.​

The Chief Minister said the government is placing strong emphasis on positive brand positioning for Delhi, aiming to develop it not only as a tourism hub but also as a centre of medical and educational excellence.​

“Our goal is to attract more visitors from across India and the world, encourage them to stay, and take back meaningful experiences,” she said.​

The Chief Minister added that the government is actively promoting large-scale concerts, film festivals, and cultural events to strengthen Delhi’s global identity.​

She also highlighted that the film policy and single-window system are being used to provide seamless, transparent, and time-bound services to the industry.​

On the sidelines of the event, DTTDC signed several key agreements to boost collaboration and innovation in the tourism sector.​

--IANS

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