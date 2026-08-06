August 06, 2026 10:28 AM हिंदी

Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi put rivalry aside with fun dance at 'Lock Upp' success party, Ekta Kapoor shares video

Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi put rivalry aside with fun dance at 'Lock Upp' success party, Ekta Kapoor shares video

Mumbai, August 6 (IANS) After weeks of heated arguments and rivalry inside the Lock Upp house, winner Shreya Kalra and first runner-up Shivangi Joshi appeared to have buried the hatchet as they were seen dancing together at the show's success party on Wednesday night.

Producer Ekta Kapoor shared a fun video from the celebrations on her social media account, featuring the both the strong headed contestants twirling together to the song "Chalo Ishq Ladaaye" from the Govinda and Raveena Tandon-starrer.

The duo looked in high spirits as they laughed, danced together in a twirl.

Also seen in the video was Harshad Chopda, who stood beside them and joined in with his trademark funny dance moves.

Sharing the video on her social media account, Ekta captioned it: "Congrats to the lock up, Sacha Saja winner …," further tagging Shreya Kalra.

Shreya and Shivangi's camaraderie at the party comes as a pleasant surprise mostly to their fans, considering the two were at extreme loggerheads especially during the final leg of the competition. The contestants were frequently seen bickering and locking horns over a lot many issues.

During one of their heated confrontations, Shivangi had challenged Shreya, saying that if Shreya went on to win Lock Upp, she would change her own name. Shreya had cheekily replied, "Theek hai, kaunsa naam rakhna hai phir?" (Okay, then what name should we keep?)

The rivalry had intensified towards the finale when Shreya used an advantage she had earned in the game to attempt to eliminate Shivangi from the competition.

But Harshad Chopda, who had already secured his place as the first finalist, chose to use his special power to save Shivangi instead. In an emotional move, he was seen sacrificing his own game and got himself eliminated, ensuring that Shivangi became the season's first finalist.

Many viewers hailed Harshad's decision as a selfless act of friendship, but a lot of others expressed disappointment, arguing that he should have prioritised his own game.

–IANS

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