Akanksha Chamola on her ‘kutta’ comment: Wanted someone close to me

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actress Akanksha Chamola has broken her silence on the remark that sparked chatter after she said she wanted her "dog" instead of her estranged husband, Gaurav Khanna, on “Lock Upp 2” as a visitor.

During an interaction with the media, Akanksha said she was craving the comfort of loved ones during her stint in the show and that her pet, along with her parents, represented her real comfort zone.

“I really wanted to have my comfort zone. Obviously, I am getting separated from Gaurav. I would not find him coming to the show to be a comforting thing for me,” she told the media.

The actress added: “He must have come as per his own wish, but for me, it was not a comfort zone. I wanted someone close to me. I wanted my parents and, yes, I wanted my dog.”

Akanksha had revealed that she and Gaurav have been living separately for a year and are heading for a divorce as she entered the Netflix show earlier in July

Later on in the show, Akanksha had revealed that she was bisexual and her husband Gaurav knew about her sexuality.

The show, which Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan hosted, saw popular names such as Shilpa Shinde, Shreya Kalra Akanksha Chaudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Madhuri Jain Grover, Riyaz Aly and Varun Yadav aka Laila to name a few.

The second installment will have fourteen inmates, two jailers, and one lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the basic necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

Shreya Kalra lifted the trophy and took home Rs. 1 Crore prize money after she beat Shivangi Joshi and Yogesh Rawat in the Top 3 race.

--IANS

dc/