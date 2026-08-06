RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to interact with Gen Z, Gen Alpha in Mumbai today

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will participate in one of the world's largest youth-led conferences on Thursday, where he is scheduled to interact with members of Gen Z and Gen Alpha on leadership, nation-building and India's role in uniting the world.

The inaugural session of the conference, hosted by the International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), will revolve around 'The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way'. The annual gathering will bring together students aged 15 to 19 years with participants representing schools and colleges from different parts of the country.

The event comes at a time when young people across India are becoming increasingly active in discussions on democracy, leadership, governance and nation-building.

Bhagwat is expected to engage with more than 2,000 students from over 100 cities at the event in Mumbai on August 6, which is being described as one of the world's largest youth-led conferences.

The interaction with the RSS chief will be held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) during the inaugural ceremony of the annual championship conference of IIMUN, which is marking its 15th anniversary this year.

Speaking to IANS about the initiative earlier, IIMUN founder Rishabh Shah said the organisation has consistently focused on helping young people understand India's values while preparing them for leadership roles.

Highlighting the scale of the organisation's outreach, Shah said nearly 30,000 students have been associated with IIMUN and have actively worked with the platform over the years.

Shah also noted that this would be the third occasion on which Mohan Bhagwat would be attending an IIMUN event to interact with the younger generation.

"I believe that organisations like RSS and Indian National Congress, along with other prominent institutions, should be studied by the younger generations. These organisations have different ideologies, and hence, the new generation should learn about them," he said.

Besides Bhagwat, several prominent personalities, including actor Shabana Azmi, actor Boman Irani and former Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, are also expected to attend the conference.

Emphasising the need to expose young people to diverse streams of thought, Shah said, "No matter what the ideology is, at the end of the day, when we think about Bharat, everyone needs to come together, engage to build leaders of the young Indians as we need all -- Savarkar, Sardar Patel, Swami Vivekanand and Mahatma Gandhi -- especially this generation."

--IANS

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