Amitabh Bachchan reveals he worked a 24-hour shift for 'KBC': Missing that would mean a job replacement for me

Mumbai, August 6 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan made a surprising yet inspiring revelation of how he recently completed a gruelling 24-hour work shift for the upcoming season of his quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The actor quipped that missing the schedule would have meant "a job replacement" for him.

Taking to his infamous regular blogs, the 83-year-old actor shared that he worked continuously from 7 a.m. from day 1 to 7 a.m. on day 2, stressing that the assignment was too important to be delayed.

He wrote, "Aaaahhhh... got hold of time in time... finished work at 7 am this morning... of work that began at 7 am yesterday... but the importance of its presentation and its timely work was necessary... so DID IT... (sic)"

The veteran actor said he was relieved to reconnect with his daily blogging routine after wrapping up work.

"But more the relief of having connected with the daily routine of the Blog and the Ef... I shall retire now, get some food in the belly... hit a pillow for a while for, tomorrow the 6th Aug is another early call..."

Sharing that the premiere date of the popular quiz show has now been announced, Bachchan wrote that he could not afford to miss work.

"The first Broadcast Date for KBC is announced... and missing that would mean a job replacement for me. So off to do what needs to be done."

Even at 83, Amitabh Bachchan continues to maintain a demanding work schedule, with Kaun Banega Crorepati, in its 18th season round the corner. The superstar has hosted the quiz-based reality show since its debut in 2000, barring its third season, which was helped by Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor has always put to display his thorough professionalism by treating every assignment with utmost sincerity despite age and health challenges.

For the uninitiated, the actor survived the near-fatal accident on the sets of Coolie in 1982, underwent multiple surgeries over the years.

He has previously revealed that he functions with only about 25 percent of his liver after contracting hepatitis following contaminated blood transfusions during his treatment.

Interestingly, August holds special significance in the megastar's life. August 2 marks the day, the actor was revived by doctors miraculously, after being declared clinically dead.

–IANS

rd/