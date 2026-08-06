Juvenile, unbecoming of diplomatic communique: Bangladesh Foreign Ministry condemned for remarks against India

New Delhi/Dhaka, Aug 6 (IANS) Several former Ministers from Bangladesh have strongly criticised the Tarique Rahman-led government over its remarks targeting former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and India, describing the administration's political rhetoric as "juvenile" and accusing it of abandoning diplomatic decorum while attempting to suppress dissenting voices.

The criticism came after Hasina addressed the media virtually in New Delhi. Hasina, who has been living in exile in India for the past two years, also said that she would return to her home country by the year-end.

The BNP-led Bangladesh government described Hasina as an "absconding convicted genocider", a "mass murderer" and the head of a "mafia enterprise" while referring to the anniversary of the 2024 July Revolution. The government also urged India to extradite the former Prime Minister and termed the scheduled event featuring her an affront to Bangladesh's sovereignty.

The former Ministers also criticised the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led government for targeting India over the matter, drawing comparisons between Sheikh Hasina's current address from abroad and Tarique Rahman's own political activities while he was living in exile.

They further objected to the language used in the statement issued by Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, describing it as undiplomatic and comparing it to what they termed a child's sulking letter addressed to India.

Former Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat said the tone adopted by the Foreign Ministry was inappropriate for an official institution of the state.

"The statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs carries a tone of juvenile anger that is wholly unbecoming of a diplomatic communique or any state institution. While an individual may speak out of petulance or personal resentment, an institution must uphold composure, professionalism, and dignity," Arafat said.

Former Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen also criticised the present administration, accusing it of suppressing media freedom and alleging that television channels and newspapers in Bangladesh did not publish or broadcast Sheikh Hasina's speech.

In a post on X, Momen said, "Now this racist government of Tarique Rahman has expressed outrage against the Indian government and the Indian media organisations for not stopping Sheikh Hasina from speaking to reporters. They argued that she must not be allowed to open her mouth and tell the truth about the meticulously designed overthrow of her democratically elected government, as she has been convicted in a kangaroo court in absentia."

Momen further stated that during her address, Sheikh Hasina placed three key demands before the people of Bangladesh, including the withdrawal of the ban imposed on the Awami League, the withdrawal of what she described as politically motivated and false cases filed against her supporters, and the restoration of the rule of law and judicial independence in the country.

He also drew a comparison with Tarique Rahman's period in exile in the United Kingdom, arguing that despite Rahman being a convicted individual under a caretaker government, Sheikh Hasina's administration never prevented him from addressing the people of Bangladesh.

"Interestingly, Tarique Rahman while in exile in UK (and was a convicted criminal by a Caretaker Government) during the past 17 years was never been denied by the Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government to speak to his people. But once in power, he is curbing freedom of speech and freedom of expression and media both home and beyond," the former Minister added.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday had made it clear that it is not involved in any way in former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's interaction with the media and the programme was being organised by a private media entity.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the government is neither associated with the event nor endorses any views that may be expressed during the address.

"The interaction being referred to is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it and does not endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum," Jaiswal had said.

--IANS

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