Amaal Mallik reveals why he contrast the depth of title ‘Yeh Awarapan’ with light programming, production

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Music composer Amaal Mallik, who has composed the song ‘Yeh Awarapan’ from the upcoming Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’, has shared that he didn’t want to make the song very heavy on programming.

The composer spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and said that that the title of the song came with so much depth that he wanted to contrast the poetry with light musical texture.

He told IANS, “When the word is so deep, ‘Aawarapan’, it cannot be defined with one thing. In Aawarapan, there is a lot of happiness in this song. There is a lot of realization, there is introspection, there is a feeling of sitting and talking to yourself in the song. Sometimes it feels like you are telling your story to a friend. There are such words in the song. When you sit with someone, you tell him that I have lost the journey of my life. It sounds like you are narrating your story. So, the lyrics are very conversational but deep”.

He further mentioned that “big things” are often conveyed in a simple and subtle way.

He shared, “When the melody is so simple and heartfelt and pure, he did not want to fill it with more arrangement and heaviness. Obviously, it is a balance of cinematic music with rock. There is a good balance of everything. And Bollywood being the center, there is a Bollywood-ness in it. There is also a filminess in it. This song has an approach similar to a big screen song. But we have not tried to do a show-off anywhere. There is no effort that we will show something good in it. There is so much sincerity and simplicity in the song”.

“In terms of soundscape, the guitars, drums and bass are original. ‘Awarapan 2’ is also a rock-based album, and there is a space in it. There are textures in many songs. But letting the melody breathe, keeping the lyrics simple and heartfelt is a very important thing in such songs. If you want to bring these songs to the hearts of people and relate with them, then there cannot be too much mix-up. It has to be pure”, he added.

--IANS

aa/