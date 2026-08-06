Shilpa Shetty Kundra on mother-in-law’s 75th birthday: youngest, coolest mom-in-law I know

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated her mother-in-law, Usha Rani Kundra’s 75th birthday. The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday, and shared a video featuring Usha Rani Kundra.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy 75th Birthday to the youngest, coolest mom in law I know”.

Last month, Shilpa gave her fans a glimpse into a memorable family vacation as she embarked on an all-girls getaway with three generations of women from her family. The actress mentioned that she was on a fun vacation with her mother, sister Shamita Shetty and daughter Samisha.

Taking to her social media account, Shilpa dropped a carousel of pictures and videos from the holiday, along with the caption that read, “Three generations. Four hearts. One unforgettable girls' trip. Mom. Sis. Daughter. Me. The best kind of holiday… core memories unlocked.. #GirlsTrip #Gratitude #GirlsJustWannaHaveSun”.

The opening picture in the carousel captures a fun family lunch with Shilpa seen beaming with joy as little Samisha plants a kiss on her cheek. Her mother Sunanda Shetty along with Shamita Shetty is seen smiling for the camera. In the picture, Samisha is seen wearing a blue arm cast, suggesting she may have suffered a fracture or injury to her hand. Another selfie features Shilpa and Samisha making playful fish-face expressions for the camera.

In the third picture, Shilpa is seen affectionately kissing sister Shamita during a shopping outing. One of the candid moments shows Shilpa lying beside Samisha near a private pool as the mother-daughter duo burst into laughter. The album also includes scenic glimpses of the beach, the resort and other moments from their holiday. In one of the videos, Shilpa is seen gently holding a white pigeon on her fingertips and singing ‘Kabutar Jaa’ from the movie Maine Pyaar Kiya, before letting the bird fly away.

For the uninitiated, little Samisha was born on February 15, 2020, through surrogacy. Shilpa and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, had announced the arrival of their daughter with an emotional social media post. The couple are also parents to their elder son, Viaan Raj Kundra, who was born in 2012.

--IANS

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She wrote in the caption, “Happy 75th Birthday to the youngest, coolest mom in law I know”.

Last month, Shilpa gave her fans a glimpse into a memorable family vacation as she embarked on an all-girls getaway with three generations of women from her family. The actress mentioned that she was on a fun vacation with her mother, sister Shamita Shetty and daughter Samisha.

Taking to her social media account, Shilpa dropped a carousel of pictures and videos from the holiday, along with the caption that read, “Three generations. Four hearts. One unforgettable girls' trip. Mom. Sis. Daughter. Me. The best kind of holiday… core memories unlocked.. #GirlsTrip #Gratitude #GirlsJustWannaHaveSun”.

The opening picture in the carousel captures a fun family lunch with Shilpa seen beaming with joy as little Samisha plants a kiss on her cheek. Her mother Sunanda Shetty along with Shamita Shetty is seen smiling for the camera. In the picture, Samisha is seen wearing a blue arm cast, suggesting she may have suffered a fracture or injury to her hand. Another selfie features Shilpa and Samisha making playful fish-face expressions for the camera.

In the third picture, Shilpa is seen affectionately kissing sister Shamita during a shopping outing. One of the candid moments shows Shilpa lying beside Samisha near a private pool as the mother-daughter duo burst into laughter. The album also includes scenic glimpses of the beach, the resort and other moments from their holiday. In one of the videos, Shilpa is seen gently holding a white pigeon on her fingertips and singing ‘Kabutar Jaa’ from the movie Maine Pyaar Kiya, before letting the bird fly away.

For the uninitiated, little Samisha was born on February 15, 2020, through surrogacy. Shilpa and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, had announced the arrival of their daughter with an emotional social media post. The couple are also parents to their elder son, Viaan Raj Kundra, who was born in 2012.

--IANS

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