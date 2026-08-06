August 06, 2026 10:28 AM हिंदी

Rakesh Roshan and Prem Chopra celebrate 55-year of friendship

Rakesh Roshan and Prem Chopra celebrate 55-year of friendship

Mumbai, August 6 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker and actor Rakesh Roshan celebrated his five plus decade-long friendship with legendary actor Prem Chopra by sharing a warm picture of the two on social media.

Taking to his social media account, Rakesh posted a smiling picture with Prem Chopra and simply captioned it as, "Friends 55 yrs!"

The picture shows the 76-year-old Rakesh Roshan standing behind Prem Chopra, who is seated at a dining table.

For the uninitiated, Rakesh Roshan and Prem Chopra have been associated with Hindi cinema since the 1970s and have worked together in many films over the years, including Khel Khel Mein, Aakhir Kyon?, Kaamchor, Aakraman and Bhagwaan Dada amongst many others.

For the uninitiated, Prem Chopra is regarded as one of Hindi cinema's most iconic villains. With a career spanning over six decades and reportedly more than 380 films, he became a household name through his performances in classics such as Upkar, Do Raaste, Kati Patang, Bobby, Do Anjaane, Kranti, Souten and Phool Bane Angaarey.

His dialogue, "Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra," continues to remain as one of Bollywood's most popular catchphrases.

Talking about Rakesh Roshan, he began his career as an actor before successfully transitioning into filmmaking.

As a director and producer, he delivered blockbuster films including Khudgarz, Khoon Bhari Maang, Kishen Kanhaiya, Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3. He is currently working on Krrish 4, with son Hrithik Roshan set to make his directorial debut with the superhero franchise.

Both veterans have also battled health challenges in recent years. In 2019, Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with early-stage throat cancer and underwent successful treatment before returning to work.

Prem Chopra, 92, on the other hand, underwent a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedure last year for severe aortic stenosis. His family later confirmed that the veteran actor had recovered well and returned home after the procedure.

–IANS

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