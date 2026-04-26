Shooter 'swiftly subdued'; Trump hails response from law enforcement

Washington, April 26 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said a gunman who “charged a security checkpoint, armed with multiple weapons” was swiftly subdued by Secret Service agents after shots were fired near the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, calling the episode “very unexpected” while praising law enforcement response.

Speaking at the White House after being evacuated from the Washington Hilton, Trump said, “I was totally shocked that something happened,” adding that he initially mistook the sound for something routine. “The fact that the First Lady and I heard a noise, and I thought it was a tray going down, and it was a pretty loud noise and quite far away. He hadn’t breached the area at all.”

Trump said the suspect was “taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service” and “acted very quickly”, with one agent shot but protected by a ballistic vest.

The US President said the attacker “charged from 50 yards away” but was stopped before reaching the ballroom. “The room was very, very secure,” he said, underscoring that the suspect never breached the main event space.

The gunman, who is reported to be from California, was confronted and tackled near a security checkpoint and “did not make it inside the large hotel ballroom where Trump, top administration officials and hundreds of journalists had gathered.”

The president confirmed that one Secret Service officer was hit but survived. “One officer was shot, but saved by the fact that he was wearing a, obviously a very good bulletproof vest… The vest did the job,” he said, adding that the officer was “in great shape” and “in very high spirits.”

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said charges were imminent. “There will be multiple charges around the shooting, around the possession of firearms and anything else that we can get on this guy,” he said, cautioning that “the investigation is obviously ongoing and just started.”

Blanche added that federal law enforcement teams were already working on search warrants and gathering evidence.

FBI Director Kash Patel said agents were analysing “all the ballistics that were found on scene to include the Long Gun and the shell casings,” and conducting interviews.

“You saw the very best of America tonight. The very best unite us at a time of uncertainty,” Patel said, urging the public to assist investigators. “No piece of information is too small.”

Trump repeatedly commended the response. “They acted very quickly, I was very impressed with Secret Service. I’m the one who would complain,” he said.

Describing the moment shots rang out, he said events unfolded in seconds. “I was watching to see what was happening… probably should have gone down even faster,” he said, noting that the first lady reacted immediately and both were quickly escorted out.

Trump said he wanted to continue with the dinner despite the disruption. “I fought like hell to stay,” he said, but acknowledged that security protocols required evacuation. He added that the event would be held again within 30 days.

Guests at the Washington Hilton heard “five-six loud bangs” before diving under tables as the president, first lady, and Cabinet members were rushed out.

The suspect was taken into custody near the screening area. The Secret Service said the incident occurred “near the main magnetometer screening area,” with all protectees safe.

Trump said investigators were examining whether the attacker acted alone, describing him as “a sick person” and suggesting early indications pointed to a “lone wolf”.

Reflecting on the risks of the presidency, he said, “It’s a dangerous profession”, adding that such threats would not alter his approach to public life.

He also called for unity. “We need to resolve our differences, Republicans, Democrats and independents,” he said, noting that the gathering briefly reflected a shared national moment despite the disruption.

The incident occurred shortly after the dinner began, a high-profile annual event attended by senior political leaders, journalists and public figures. Security officials moved quickly to evacuate the venue and secure the perimeter.

The Washington Hilton, where the dinner is traditionally held, has long been associated with presidential security concerns. It was also the site of the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan, a reminder of the persistent risks surrounding US political leadership.

--IANS

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