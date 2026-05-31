Rashami Desai says she's guilty of not spending enough time with her mother

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Television actress Rashami Desai recently was seen getting emotional while speaking about her bond with her mother, Rasila Desai, on the reality show, ‘Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar’.

The actress while talking her heart out, spoke about guilt, distance, and the sacrifices that come with a hectic working life.

During a candid conversation, host Rajeev Khandelwal asked Rashami’s mother, “Aap ki beti ek actress hai, aksar log sochte hai ki actor log hote hai na vo ghar mai bhi bohot tantram fekte honge. Toh ek maa se hi puch lete hai, kitna tantram fekti hai ghar ke andar ye (Rashami)?”

Responding with a smile, Rashami’s mother Rasila shared that the actress usually doesn’t throw many tantrums, though sometimes she does.

Rasila further revealed that Rashami is rarely at home because of work. She emotionally shares that when both of them were working, they hardly got enough time to even talk to each other. She added that now, after retirement, she often asks Rashami to spend more time with her because she simply wants to sit and talk to her daughter.

To this, the doting daughter admitted of feeling guilty for not spending time with her mother especially at this stage of her life.

Rashami emotionally confessed, “Hume actually time nahi milta hai, which she correctly said, and I realised, and I actually feel guilty today ki main bilkul time nahi deti.”

The conversation turned emotional when Rashami reflected on how her mother’s hardworking lifestyle shaped her own personality.

Speaking honestly, Rashami says, “Now she is retired, otherwise bhi maine inko kaam karte hue dekha hai, and it is a fact. I don’t think so, I am… main apni wah-wahi nahi kar rahi hoon. Jo apne bacche dekhenge woh hi seekhenge. All my life, I have seen her working, focused, chaar ghante so jao aur subah 4 baje uth jao, apni lifestyle. Toh mujhe bhi shayad na aisi aadat pad gayi hai aur maine a very young age mein I started working.”

She added, “Main bas 16 saal ki thi aur mera bhai 14 saal ka tha, aur tab se na hume aadat pad gayi hai. Toh humne na brain ko immune kar rakha hai ki free mat baitho, khaali mat baitho. Toh jab main agar idhar hoti bhi hoon, 2 ya 3 hafte ka time hota hai, toh I am learning something or the other, but I am not sitting home.”

–IANS

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