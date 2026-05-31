May 31, 2026 1:08 PM हिंदी

Norway Chess: Gukesh beats Praggnanandhaa; Divya takes sole lead

Norway Chess: Gukesh beats Praggnanandhaa; Divya takes sole lead

Oslo, May 31 (IANS) Round five of Norway Chess 2026 produced another dramatic day of fighting chess in Oslo, with two decisive classical games and a crucial Armageddon victory that further tightened the race for first place. One of the key results came when World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju defeated Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu in a tense all-Indian encounter.

One of the key results came when World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju defeated Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu in a tense all-Indian encounter.

Praggnanandhaa held the initiative for much of the game before Gukesh seized his opportunity in the later stages. Under increasing pressure and time trouble, Praggnanandhaa was unable to hold the position, allowing the world champion to convert his advantage and secure the victory.

Wesley So claimed an important victory over world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. The game developed into a long strategic struggle before So gradually gained the upper hand in the endgame. Despite Carlsen's efforts to defend tenaciously, the American grandmaster maintained control and converted confidently to score a valuable classical win.

The remaining classical game between tournament leader Alireza Firouzja and Vincent Keymer ended in a draw.

Firouzja later prevailed in the Armageddon game to collect the extra points and strengthen his position at the top of the standings.

Norway Chess Women delivered another tense round, featuring one decisive classical result and two games that moved on to Armageddon.

The only classical victory of the day came from Indian star Divya Deshmukh, who defeated Zhu Jiner in a long endgame battle. The game remained closely contested for much of the evening, but Divya seized her opportunity in the time scramble and converted her advantage with accurate play to secure an important victory.

Bibisara Assaubayeva and Anna Muzychuk produced a hard-fought draw. Muzychuk emerged with an advantage in the middlegame and pressed for much of the encounter, but was unable to convert her edge into a full point.

The Ukrainian grandmaster later prevailed in the Armageddon tiebreak, securing the valuable extra points.

In the remaining matchup, reigning Women’s World Champion Ju Wenjun and Humpy Koneru also ended in a draw after a tense strategic battle. With neither player able to gain a lasting advantage, the contest moved to Armageddon to determine the winner of the extra points. Koneru prevailed in the Armageddon game, earning the additional points.

Deshmukh’s classical victory moves her into sole first place in the standings heading into the second half of the tournament.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Shruti Haasan flaunts her 'weapon of weirdo superpowers' in this throwback pic from her schooldays

Shruti Haasan flaunts her 'weapon of weirdo superpowers' in this throwback pic from her schooldays

'It is their final to lose': Ashwin backs RCB to retain IPL crown

'It is their final to lose': Ashwin backs RCB to retain IPL crown

Harshvardhan Rane turns travel time into recovery time, converts his van into ‘spa on wheels’

Harshvardhan Rane turns travel time into recovery time, converts his van into ‘spa on wheels’

'We asked justice for blood, we received encounter’: Surya’s mother after main accused Asad killed in police action

'We asked for justice, we got through encounter': Teen Surya’s mother after Asad killed in police action

Ranveer Singh motivates team Arsenal post their Champions League defeat: Best is yet to come

Ranveer Singh motivates team Arsenal post their Champions League defeat: Best is yet to come

'No complaints, fresh start': PM Modi shares story of river cleanup by youngsters in UP's Basti

'No complaints, fresh start': PM Modi shares story of river cleanup by youngsters in UP's Basti

'He is something truly special': Tendulkar heaps praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

'He is something truly special': Tendulkar lauds Sooryavanshi's 'magnificent' batting prowess

Abhay, Chotrani advance in British Open squash; Ramit, Anahat bow out

Abhay, Chotrani advance in British Open squash; Ramit, Anahat bow out

Gautam Adani's vision for India's next era: Where energy meets intelligence

Gautam Adani's vision for India's next era: Where energy meets intelligence

Sanjay Gupta is a proud dad as his son summits the highest peak in Maharashtra

Sanjay Gupta is a proud dad as his son summits the highest peak in Maharashtra