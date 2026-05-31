May 31, 2026 1:07 PM हिंदी

Meenakshi Seshadri gets emotional as son graduates: So proud of the person you've become

Meenakshi Seshadri gets emotional as son graduates: So proud of the

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Bollywood actress Meenakshi Seshadri is one proud mother. The veteran star took to her social media account to celebrate a major milestone in her son Josh’s life as he graduated from Harvard University’s Class of 2026.

Sharing a video from the graduation ceremony, Meenakshi expressed her joy and pride in a heartfelt note.

The clip showed Josh dressed in a crisp white shirt, seated among fellow graduates during the ceremony.

Congratulating her son on the achievement, she wrote, “Dear Josh, I have seen you excel through high school and now you have graduated from Harvard, Class of 2026. Hearty congratulations. We are so proud of not only your accomplishments but also the amazing person you have become. This is the beginning of a new chapter in your life journey. Wishing you great power and joy going forward. May you always be full of ‘Josh’ dear Josh!! Many Blessings!!”

A few days ago, Meenakshi had expressed her desire about wanting to return to the Hindi film industry and doing substantial work.

The actress, expressing her willingness to take up strong and impactful roles in films and OTT projects, said that she has relocated to her ‘Karmabhoomi’ Mumbai after spending 30 years in US where she focused on her family life.

In a recent video shared by the actress on her social media account, Meenakshi Seshadri was seen expressing her desire of restarting her acting journey after a sabbatical of three decades.

Along with the video, Meenakshi also shared a heartfelt caption that read, “Dear friends this is a message to you all from Boston USA. I am here to celebrate my son’s graduation from Harvard University. And spend a fun summer with my family.”

She added, “I want to share that after my relocation to INDIA I have been working towards more opportunities in the entertainment industry. While there have been offers, they were either not exciting enough or just didn’t work out. I’m seeking the good wishes and blessings of all you wonderful fans who knows kisiki dua se mujhe mera accha mauka mile #bollywood #comeback #fans #wishes.”

Talking about Meenakshi Seshadri, the actress was among the leading actresses of the 80s and 90s era of Bollywood.

She made her acting debut with ‘Painter Babu’ opposite Rajiv Goswami, and later went on to star in many successful movies including ‘Hero’, ‘Meri Jung’, ‘Shahenshah’, ‘Ghayal’ and many more.

The actress is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, who at the peak of her career, moved to the United States after marriage to focus on family life. She is blessed with two children, a daughter Kendra and a son Josh.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Shruti Haasan flaunts her 'weapon of weirdo superpowers' in this throwback pic from her schooldays

Shruti Haasan flaunts her 'weapon of weirdo superpowers' in this throwback pic from her schooldays

'It is their final to lose': Ashwin backs RCB to retain IPL crown

'It is their final to lose': Ashwin backs RCB to retain IPL crown

Harshvardhan Rane turns travel time into recovery time, converts his van into ‘spa on wheels’

Harshvardhan Rane turns travel time into recovery time, converts his van into ‘spa on wheels’

'We asked justice for blood, we received encounter’: Surya’s mother after main accused Asad killed in police action

'We asked for justice, we got through encounter': Teen Surya’s mother after Asad killed in police action

Ranveer Singh motivates team Arsenal post their Champions League defeat: Best is yet to come

Ranveer Singh motivates team Arsenal post their Champions League defeat: Best is yet to come

'No complaints, fresh start': PM Modi shares story of river cleanup by youngsters in UP's Basti

'No complaints, fresh start': PM Modi shares story of river cleanup by youngsters in UP's Basti

'He is something truly special': Tendulkar heaps praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

'He is something truly special': Tendulkar lauds Sooryavanshi's 'magnificent' batting prowess

Abhay, Chotrani advance in British Open squash; Ramit, Anahat bow out

Abhay, Chotrani advance in British Open squash; Ramit, Anahat bow out

Gautam Adani's vision for India's next era: Where energy meets intelligence

Gautam Adani's vision for India's next era: Where energy meets intelligence

Sanjay Gupta is a proud dad as his son summits the highest peak in Maharashtra

Sanjay Gupta is a proud dad as his son summits the highest peak in Maharashtra