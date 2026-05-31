Meenakshi Seshadri gets emotional as son graduates: So proud of the person you've become

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Bollywood actress Meenakshi Seshadri is one proud mother. The veteran star took to her social media account to celebrate a major milestone in her son Josh’s life as he graduated from Harvard University’s Class of 2026.

Sharing a video from the graduation ceremony, Meenakshi expressed her joy and pride in a heartfelt note.

The clip showed Josh dressed in a crisp white shirt, seated among fellow graduates during the ceremony.

Congratulating her son on the achievement, she wrote, “Dear Josh, I have seen you excel through high school and now you have graduated from Harvard, Class of 2026. Hearty congratulations. We are so proud of not only your accomplishments but also the amazing person you have become. This is the beginning of a new chapter in your life journey. Wishing you great power and joy going forward. May you always be full of ‘Josh’ dear Josh!! Many Blessings!!”

A few days ago, Meenakshi had expressed her desire about wanting to return to the Hindi film industry and doing substantial work.

The actress, expressing her willingness to take up strong and impactful roles in films and OTT projects, said that she has relocated to her ‘Karmabhoomi’ Mumbai after spending 30 years in US where she focused on her family life.

In a recent video shared by the actress on her social media account, Meenakshi Seshadri was seen expressing her desire of restarting her acting journey after a sabbatical of three decades.

Along with the video, Meenakshi also shared a heartfelt caption that read, “Dear friends this is a message to you all from Boston USA. I am here to celebrate my son’s graduation from Harvard University. And spend a fun summer with my family.”

She added, “I want to share that after my relocation to INDIA I have been working towards more opportunities in the entertainment industry. While there have been offers, they were either not exciting enough or just didn’t work out. I’m seeking the good wishes and blessings of all you wonderful fans who knows kisiki dua se mujhe mera accha mauka mile #bollywood #comeback #fans #wishes.”

Talking about Meenakshi Seshadri, the actress was among the leading actresses of the 80s and 90s era of Bollywood.

She made her acting debut with ‘Painter Babu’ opposite Rajiv Goswami, and later went on to star in many successful movies including ‘Hero’, ‘Meri Jung’, ‘Shahenshah’, ‘Ghayal’ and many more.

The actress is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, who at the peak of her career, moved to the United States after marriage to focus on family life. She is blessed with two children, a daughter Kendra and a son Josh.

–IANS

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