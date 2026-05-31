Music City Track Carnival: Gulveer clocks sub 3:38 to finish second in 1500m a day after winning 1 mile race

Cleveland, May 31 (IANS) A day after winning the 1-mile race, India's long-distance runner Gulveer Singh came up with yet another strong run at the Music City Carnival, a World Continental Tour organised at the Lee University Cleveland campus, clocking 3:37.87 in 1500 m to finish second.

Gulveer also became the second after national record holder Jinson Johnson to go sub- 3:38 twice.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old Asian Games bronze medallist in the men's 10,000m became the first Indian runner to clock a sub-four-minute mile on Saturday at the 24th Annual Music City Track Carnival.

Gulveer posted a creditable time of 3:55.63 seconds to finish first in the Men’s 1 Mile Pro event on Saturday. Christopher Knight, 20, representing the USA, was second with a time of 3:59.72 and Tristan Trevino, 21, also from the USA, was third with a time of 4:00.27.

The Indian long-distance runner based in the USA is preparing for the upcoming Glasgow Commonwealth Games and Japan Asian Games. The army runner is also the first Indian to break the 13-minute barrier for the 5,000m track race.

His national men’s 5,000m indoor record is 12:59.77, set last year in the USA. The versatile distance runner also holds the men’s 10,000m national track record of 27:00.22.

Gulveer also holds the men's 3000m national record, which he set at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial – Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix 2025 with a time of 7:34.49, eclipsing the previous record time of 7.38.26 set by himself at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational 2025.

Moreover, Gulveer owns the national record in the men’s 10000m after he clocked 27:00.22 at the TEN 2025 meet in the USA. He also holds the men's half marathon record, courtesy of his 59:42 run to finish third at the NYC Half Marathon 2026. However, the record isn't recognised by World Athletics due to the nature of the New York course. Officially, the record is held by Avinash Sable, who timed 1:00:30 at the 2020 Delhi Half Marathon.

--IANS

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