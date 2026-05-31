India beat Korea 3-1 to continue winning run at Women’s U18 Asia Cup

Kakamigahara, May 31 (IANS) The Indian women's team registered a convincing 3-1 victory over Korea in their second Pool A match of the U18 Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Riding on goals from Nousheen Naz, Shruti Kumari and Kiran Ekka, India maintained their winning momentum in the tournament following their opening-day triumph over Malaysia.

India made a bright start and earned a penalty stroke in the opening quarter. Nousheen (4') stepped up and calmly converted the opportunity to hand India an early 1-0 lead.

The Indian side continued to dominate possession and doubled their advantage in the second quarter. In the 21st minute, Shruti found the back of the net with a well-taken field goal, giving India a comfortable 2-0 cushion heading into the half-time break.

Korea attempted a comeback after the break and reduced the deficit in the third quarter when Gyeongmin Ryu scored in the 41st minute to make it 2-1. However, India restored their two-goal advantage soon after. Kiran Ekka, who was also named Player of the Match, successfully converted a penalty corner in the 43rd minute, extending India's lead to 3-1 and putting the contest firmly under their control.

India remained disciplined in the final quarter, denying Korea any further scoring opportunities to seal an important victory. The Indian team earned four penalty corners and one penalty stroke during the match, while Korea won two penalty corners.

Having won their opening two matches against Malaysia and Korea, India now sit atop the Pool A standings with six points and will look to maintain their unbeaten run when they face Singapore in their final Pool A fixture on June 2.

--IANS

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