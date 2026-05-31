May 31, 2026 1:06 PM हिंदी

Divya Seth Shah says ‘I’ll look for signs every day’ as she remembers late daughter Mihika

Divya Seth Shah says ‘I’ll look for signs every day’ as she remembers late daughter Mihika

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actress Divya Seth Shah shared an emotional post her on social media account as she remembered her late daughter Mihika.

Through a compilation of beautiful moments from her daily life in a poignant video montage featuring birds, animals, food, nature and cherished memories, the actress stated on how she continues to feel her daughter's presence in the little signs she encounters around her every day.

The video shared by Divya opened with pigeons perched outside a window, followed by visuals of a wholesome meal, followed by a bird resting on a terrace wall, and pets playing together along with cats with their kittens, and many beautiful pictures of Mihika.

Alongside the visuals, Divya penned a heartfelt note that read, “I’ll look for Signs everyday. I’ll see you somehow everyway. I have absolutely NO Doubt You send All this for Me. Surrounding Me With love and Happiness and Beauty. Everywhere I look I see only You.”* The montage also featured a message that read, *“I miss you so much. Every time I see something beautiful, I'm sure it's a sign from you.”

Another frame carried an emotional quote, “Let me hold you as everything fades, and for a moment you're mine once more. And I won't miss you until I wake up.”

Through the video, Divya appeared to highlight that the birds, animals and beautiful moments she witnesses each day, serve as reminders of her daughter who passed away at a very young age.

The actress, in the past too has often used her social media to express her grief and love for Mihika.

For the uninitiated, Divya's daughter Mihika Shah passed away in August 2024 at the age of 23. According to reports, Mihika suffered a high fever and passed away shortly afterwards, leaving her family, friends devastated. Since then, Divya has continued to honour her daughter's memory through heartfelt and emotional social media posts.

On the professional front, Divya Seth Shah is known for her work in several popular television shows, including ‘Hum Log’, ‘Banegi Apni Baat’, ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’ and ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. She is also the daughter of veteran actress Sushma Seth.

–IANS

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