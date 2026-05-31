Naga Chaitanya wishes his ladylove Sobhita Dhulipala: Grateful I get to do life with you

Hyderabad, May 31 (IANS) Actor Naga Chaitanya penned a special birthday wish for his ladylove Sobhita Dhulipala, as she turned a year older on Sunday.

Sharing a couple of unseen pictures of the 'Made in Heaven' actress, Naga Chaitanya, expressed his gratitude for having Sobhita in his life.

He captioned the post, "Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad . Grateful I get to do life with you (sic)", followed by a red heart emoticon.

The album consisted of a few candid shots of the birthday girl, along with some couple selfies.

One of the stills had Sobhita standing at the edge of a cliff against a picturesque backdrop, simply enjoying the moment.

For those who do not know, Sobhita is Naga Chaitanya's second wife. He was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 in a grand ceremony. However, the couple decided to part ways four years into the marriage in 2021.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya made their relationship public only after their engagement in August 2024. After that, these two tied the knot in December 2024.

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya will soon be seen headlining Karthik Dandu's "Vrushakarma".

Recently, the team concluded the Rajasthan schedule of the upcoming action entertainer.

Sharing the update on social media, the production banner, Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC), penned, "Team #Vrushakarma has completed a crucial schedule amidst the majestic palaces of Rajasthan. Post-production is progressing at a brisk pace, with extensive CGI works underway to deliver a mythical thriller like never before for Indian audiences. Release Date Announcement soon."

Backed on a massive scale by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP (SVCC) and Sukumar Writings, "Vrushakarma" has been penned by director Sukumar with Neil D Cunha handling the camera work.

Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the film's music, while the editing department is being headed by the National Award winner Navin Nooli.

--IANS

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