May 31, 2026 1:07 PM हिंदी

Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar remember ‘forever hero’ Krishna on birth anniversary 'with love'

Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar remember ‘forever hero’ Krishna on birth anniversary 'with love'

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) South superstar Mahesh Babu fondly remembered his late father and Telugu cinema legend Krishna on his birth anniversary on May 31.

His actress wife Namrata Shirodkar also wished her father-in-law on his birth anniversary.

Taking to their respective social media accounts, the couple shared heartfelt tributes dedicated to the their father and father-in-law, who remains one of the most celebrated names in the history of Telugu cinema.

Namrata shared a monochrome portrait of Krishna on her social media account and wrote, “Remembering you with love always. Happy birthday Mamayya!” accompanied by folded hands and white heart emojis.

Mahesh Babu, meanwhile, posted a cherished photograph featuring himself and his father sitting together at a family gathering. Alongside the picture, the actor penned a short but emotional note that read, “Forever my hero.... Happy Birthday Nanna.”

For the uninitiated, Krishna, whose real name was Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, was one of Telugu cinema's biggest icons.

During a career spanning more than five decades, he appeared in over 350 films and was known for introducing several technical innovations to Telugu cinema.

Some of his most popular films include 'Gudachari 116', 'Alluri Seetarama Raju', 'Mosagallaku Mosagadu', 'Pandanti Kapuram', 'Devudu Chesina Manushulu', 'Agent Gopi' and 'Simhasanam'.

Fondly known as 'Superstar Krishna', the actor left an indelible mark on the industry through his immense contribution to Telugu cinema.

Krishna passed away on November 15, 2022, at the age of 79 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Following his demise, visuals of Mahesh Babu and other family members bidding an emotional farewell to the veteran actor dominated social media.

Many videos of Mahesh and Namrata's daughter Sitara breaking down during her grandfather's final rites had particularly moved fans across the country.

Talking about Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, the couple tied the knot in 2005 after reportedly falling in love during the shooting of the film 'Vamsi'.

Before marriage, Namrata enjoyed a successful career in Hindi cinema and was crowned Miss India 1993. She later went on to star in films such as 'Vaastav', 'Pukar', 'Astitva' and 'Bride and Prejudice'.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's much-awaited globe-trotting action adventure, tentatively titled 'Varanasi'. The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Shruti Haasan flaunts her 'weapon of weirdo superpowers' in this throwback pic from her schooldays

Shruti Haasan flaunts her 'weapon of weirdo superpowers' in this throwback pic from her schooldays

'It is their final to lose': Ashwin backs RCB to retain IPL crown

'It is their final to lose': Ashwin backs RCB to retain IPL crown

Harshvardhan Rane turns travel time into recovery time, converts his van into ‘spa on wheels’

Harshvardhan Rane turns travel time into recovery time, converts his van into ‘spa on wheels’

'We asked justice for blood, we received encounter’: Surya’s mother after main accused Asad killed in police action

'We asked for justice, we got through encounter': Teen Surya’s mother after Asad killed in police action

Ranveer Singh motivates team Arsenal post their Champions League defeat: Best is yet to come

Ranveer Singh motivates team Arsenal post their Champions League defeat: Best is yet to come

'No complaints, fresh start': PM Modi shares story of river cleanup by youngsters in UP's Basti

'No complaints, fresh start': PM Modi shares story of river cleanup by youngsters in UP's Basti

'He is something truly special': Tendulkar heaps praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

'He is something truly special': Tendulkar lauds Sooryavanshi's 'magnificent' batting prowess

Abhay, Chotrani advance in British Open squash; Ramit, Anahat bow out

Abhay, Chotrani advance in British Open squash; Ramit, Anahat bow out

Gautam Adani's vision for India's next era: Where energy meets intelligence

Gautam Adani's vision for India's next era: Where energy meets intelligence

Sanjay Gupta is a proud dad as his son summits the highest peak in Maharashtra

Sanjay Gupta is a proud dad as his son summits the highest peak in Maharashtra