September 22, 2026 2:02 PM हिंदी

Talwiinder reveals he made ‘Assay Passay’ on a rainy day at his friend’s house

Talwiinder reveals he made ‘Assay Passay’ on a rainy day at his friend’s house

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Singer Talwiinder, who has released his song ‘Assay Passay’ has spoken up on the origins of the song. The singer said that the song came into existence during a freestyle session at his friend’s house on a rainy day.

‘Assay Passay’ is a part of his EP ‘Paiinted Feeliings’, and looks at the people and spaces around us and how much of who we are can be shaped by them without us even realising it.

The song explores how the people we spend time with can slowly mould the way we speak, behave, think and even see ourselves. Sometimes, that influence is so gradual that by the time you notice it, the person you once knew feels almost unfamiliar.

Talking about the song, Talwiinder says, “We made ‘Assay Passay’ during a freestyle session at a friend’s house on a rainy day. It wasn’t planned at all. As we kept working on it, this thought about how much the people around us can change us just stayed with me. Sometimes you don’t even notice that you’re becoming a different version of yourself. I think we all experience emotions that are difficult to explain or put into words, and ‘Paiinted Feeliings’ came from that space for me, with each song capturing a different feeling, memory or moment”.

Written, composed and performed by Talwiinder, ‘Assay Passay’ is produced by Dropped Out and mixed and mastered by NDS. Talwiinder is known for turning intimate emotions into immersive musical experiences, and has carved a distinct space for himself with his signature ambient-pop sound, a sonic world that feels otherworldly yet deeply rooted in emotions that we all experience. With ‘Assay Passay’, he opens the door to the world of his forthcoming EP, ‘Paiinted Feeliings’, one built around feelings, memories, and moments that often go unspoken.

--IANS

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