Rights body condemns Pakistan court ruling upholding ban on Ahmadi literature, warns of threat to religious freedom

London, Sep 22 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation on Tuesday expressed serious concern over a recent judgment by Pakistan’s Federal Constitutional Court upholding restrictions on Ahmadi religious literature, including the continued ban and forfeiture of all 23 volumes of "Rohani Khazayeen," the collected writings of Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, founder of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

The UK-based International Human Rights Committee (IHRC) described the ruling as deeply troubling, warning that it further tightens the constraints imposed on a religious community whose freedom to profess, practise and express its faith is already severely curtailed under Pakistan’s legal framework.

Stressing that this judgment cannot be viewed in isolation, the IHRC said, “Ahmadi Muslims in Pakistan have for decades faced discriminatory legislation, criminalisation of aspects of religious expression, attacks on places of worship, interference with religious practices, hate campaigns, arrests, desecration of graves and incidents of targeted violence.”

The rights body cited international human-rights organisations and United Nations mechanisms which have repeatedly raised concerns regarding violations of Ahmadis’ freedom of religion or belief in Pakistan.

“UN Special Rapporteurs have repeatedly raised serious concerns over the persecution of Ahmadi Muslims in Pakistan, including allegations of killings, arbitrary detention, hate speech, attacks on places of worship and restrictions on their fundamental freedoms of religion and expression,” it noted.

Amid relentless persecution of Ahmadis across Pakistan, the IHRC warned that these restrictions on foundational religious literature could have a further chilling effect, leaving Ahmadis and their organisations fearful of publishing, distributing or openly discussing their own religious beliefs.

“This case is not simply about books. It concerns whether a religious community can preserve, read, publish and transmit the foundational writings of its faith without fear of confiscation, prosecution or further State interference. Freedom of religion exists precisely to protect individuals and communities whose beliefs differ from those of the majority. Hostility towards a religious minority must never become justification for restricting that minority’s peaceful religious expression,” it noted.

The IHRC called on the government of Pakistan to review and withdraw sweeping prohibitions targeting peaceful Ahmadi religious literature, including the prohibition affecting the 23 volumes of Rohani Khazayeen, and repeal or amend discriminatory laws that criminalise peaceful manifestations of Ahmadi religious identity.

It further urged the United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, and the wider global community to closely examine the implications of this judgment and continue raising concerns over restrictions imposed on Ahmadi religious expression in Pakistan.

--IANS

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