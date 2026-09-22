Erica Fernandes on 8 years of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay': 'We have lived, fought, laughed and cried'

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Television actress Erica Fernandes took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she marked eight years of the popular television show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' with a heartfelt note.

Reflecting on the journey, Erica said the show has been a part of several emotional moments, from laughter and celebrations to challenges and tears. She added that the bond continues to remain special even after all these years. Sharing a series of photos, Fernandes wrote, “The track says it all I guess... we have lived, fought, laughted and cried through all the kasauti's and 8 years later… somehow we’re still choosing each other. Older, wiser… but clearly not tired of each other Yet! Here’s to us, then, now, and all the madness in between.”

The photos show Erica posing for group pictures with Parth Samthaan, Shubhaavi Choksey, Sahil Anand and Shreya Srivastava. In one of the images, Erica is seen posing alongside Shubhaavi, with both sporting curly hairstyles. In one of the images, Erica is seen posing alongside Shubhaavi, with both twinning in black outfits and sporting curly hairstyles. The ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ actress also used the show’s popular title track as the background score for the post.

Reacting to the post, fans flooded the comments section with love and nostalgia. Many netizens reminisce about the show's memorable moments and the cast's camaraderie. One wrote, “Omggggg!!!! The caption is so wholesome, the pictures are so wholesome and the memories are so wholesome and especially the people in it......thank youyyyyy for blessing us like thisssssss.”

Another said, “We all loves the jodi anurag and prerna #anupre forever.”

Erica Fernandes essayed the lead character of Prerna Sharma in the romantic drama series “Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.” The show featured an ensemble cast, including Parth Samthaan, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif and Karan Patel.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, the series was a reboot of the popular 2001 television soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show premiered on Star Plus on September 25, 2018, and concluded on October 3, 2020.

--IANS

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