Rajinikanth's 'Dharman' unit to head to Mysuru for fourth schedule

Chennai, Sep 22 (IANS) Director Ashwath Marimuthu, who is directing Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's next film 'Dharman', has now disclosed that the team, after the completion of the third schedule in Chennai, is to head to Mysuru for its next schedule.

Participating in the pre-release event of Ashok Selvan's 'Anbil Avan', director Ashwath Marimuthu, while giving an update on his film, said, "The third schedule of Dharman is on. We will then be leaving for Mysuru for the next schedule. It will go on for another 10 days."

Stating that the unit of the film was well on track and that Rajinikanth was very happy, very kicked about the pace and the quality, the director said, "I am now comfortable working with Thalaivar. I was very scared initially. I have worked with Ashok Selvan, then Pradeep and after that, I started working with Thalaivar. But I have realised nothing has changed. That is because Rajinikanth's work ethics is so pure and amazing. It is like having a child on the sets. Even after 50 years, he is so excited and so full of energy."

It may be recalled that the director had, on Monday, shared an update that hinted at the unit gearing up to shoot an intense action sequence.

Taking to his X timeline, director Ashwath Marimuthu shared a picture of the film's National Award winning stunt choreographers Anbariv at work on the sets of the film and wrote, "@anbariv masters at work (fire symbol) #dharman."

The unit of the film had begun its third schedule on September 16 this year.

Taking to his X timeline to share a BTS clip of Rajinikanth and Raashi Khanna shooting for the film, director Ashwath Marimuthu had said, "Back with Thalaivar for Dharman 3rd schedule #superstar @RKFI."

The video clip he posted showed Rajinikanth, seated with his back facing the camera, having a conversation with Raashi Khanna.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had wrapped up its second schedule of shooting only on September 4 this year.

Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of veteran actor and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan, had taken to its social media timelines to drop the update with a video clip.

It had said, "Dharman 2nd Schedule Wrapped. Swag Mode: ON." One of the scenes in the video clip released showed Rajinikanth as a senior medical faculty lecturing junior doctors.

For the unaware, the unit had begun the second schedule of the film on August 13 this year. The makers, at the time of announcing the commencement of the second schedule, had said, "The deadly doctor. #Dharman Schedule 2 Begins, and this one's legendary. #KettaPaiyanSir. #SuperstarRajinikanth #KamalHaasan."

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans ever since the makers announced the project. In June this year, the makers had dropped a making video that showed how the team had arrived at Superstar Rajinikanth's look in the film.

Taking to his X timeline, director Ashwath Marimuthu shared a brand new poster of Rajinikanth from the film and wrote, "We heard you !! Ithan hair styleu (This is the hair style)!! Ithan looku (This is the look)! Sexy work @kabilanchelliah."

Earlier, Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of actor Kamal Haasan which is producing this film, shared a glimpse video and wrote, "THE OG SWAG. #Dharman. The Making of the First Look."

The video featured a shot of the accessories that were kept for Rajini to choose from. It also showed director Aswath showing the exact pose in which he wanted the Superstar to stand. The video also showed Kamal Haasan accompanying Rajinikanth and the two legends of Tamil cinema exchanging pleasantries.

For the unaware, Rajinikanth plays a doctor who takes on criminals in Dharman. Actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan, while announcing the title of the film, had said, "Dharmame vellum! (Only Dharma will win) #Dharman #Thalaivar173 #SuperstarRajinikanth @rajinikanth #Mahendran @Dir_Ashwath @anirudhofficial @anbariv @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram."

The title poster of the film that was released on the occasion showed Rajinikanth in an operation theatre in a hospital holding a scalpel, even as he seemed to have one leg placed over the body of a slain rowdy sheeter.

The film is to have music by Anirudh. Cinematography for the film is by Niketh Bommi and editing will be by Pradeep E Raghav. The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran and co-produced by S Disney.

--IANS

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