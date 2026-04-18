Shilpa Shetty urges fans to stay fit, keep going on National Exercise Day

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty, on account of National Excercise Day, shared a powerful message on consistency and self-discipline, with a motivating workout video montage.

Taking to her social media account, Shilpa posted a compilation of clips capturing her engaging in various forms of exercise.

Ffrom yoga poses in a lush outdoor setting to strength training and Pilates in the interiors of her house, Shilpa was seen doing it all.

She wrote, “Showing up doesn’t always look the same. Some days it’s easy, some days it’s the last thing you want to do… but it still counts..On National Exercise Day, just a small reminder to keep going. #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia.”

Accompanying the video, the actress highlighted how while some days workouts may feel effortless, on others they may feel like a task, yet every bit of effort is important.

The 50-year-old actress 50-year-old advocate of healthy eating and better living for years now.

The actress often posts videos and photos of herself engrossed in workouts, on her social media account.

Recently, Shilpa was seen performing a few yoga stunts with her little daughter Samisha.

She had shared the video on her social media account where the little girl was seen trying her best to match up to her mom while doing yoga.

Shilpa wrote, “My little yogi, my biggest motivation to be healthy and strong, my kids…. Stretching, laughing, growing together… my favourite kind of bonding. Starting young builds strong bodies and calm minds. Because balancIt’sn’t taught… it’s lived, through the habits we build early on.”

–IANS

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