Injured Sheohar SI in Bihar given cardboard support at hospital, probe ordered

Patna, April 9 (IANS) A disturbing incident from Bihar’s Sheohar district has triggered serious concerns over public healthcare facilities after a police officer injured in a road accident was allegedly provided temporary treatment using cardboard pieces and saline pipes at a government hospital.

Police Sub-Inspector Shyamlal sustained multiple injuries in a road accident near Fatehpur on the Madhuban Road on Wednesday.

According to the officer, a speeding four-wheeler lost control and rammed into his vehicle. The officer sustained multiple fractures in his leg. He was rescued by other police personnel and admitted to the Sadar Hospital for treatment.

“The accident was caused by a speeding vehicle, which lost control and crashed directly into my vehicle near Fatehpur,” Shyamlal said.

He suffered multiple fractures in his leg and was immediately taken to the Sadar Hospital for treatment.

At the hospital, instead of a plaster cast, doctors reportedly immobilized his fractured leg using cardboard pieces and saline pipes -- an arrangement that stunned onlookers and sparked widespread outrage.

The presence of several senior police officials -- including SHO Randhir Kumar Singh and other officers -- further drew attention to the hospital’s condition.

Locals questioned the state of public healthcare, asking what ordinary citizens might face if even a police officer received such treatment.

Responding to the controversy, Civil Surgeon Deepak Kumar explained that the officer’s leg had multiple fractures, making immediate plastering impossible without surgical intervention. “A temporary support was provided using available materials after bandaging. The patient has been referred for advanced treatment,” he said.

The injured officer has since been referred to Sitamarhi for further medical care.

District Magistrate Pratibha Rani said she has taken cognisance of the matter and initiated an inquiry. “Cardboard was used to support the fractured leg after bandaging. We have gathered full details and will take steps to improve the system,” she stated.

The incident has once again spotlighted the gaps in Bihar’s public healthcare infrastructure, raising urgent questions about emergency care standards and the availability of basic medical equipment.

--IANS

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