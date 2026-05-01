When Preity Zinta revealed the one co-star she would not call in a time of crisis

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta had once revealed why she would not call actor Saif Ali Khan in a time of crisis.

During her appearance on the second season of the reality chat show, "Koffee with Karan", Preity shared that Saif had sent her a funny message while she was stuck in the Tsunami, facing a near-death experience.

When host Karan Johar asked the 'Veer-Zaara' actress, "Who is the last person from the film industry you would think of in the following situation? If you were kidnapped, who is the last person you would call?"

Responding to the question, Preity named Saif.

Sharing the reason, Preity went on to explain, "Because I was in the tsunami and I had the worst experience of my life , and he sends me a message going, "Hey, PZ, underwater or what?" I was just like, "Ah! What kind of a guy is he?"".

For those who do not know, a massive tsunami struck the coasts of the Indian Ocean on December 26, 2004, resulting in a loss of more than 2,30,000 people in around 14 countries.

Preity, who was holidaying with her friends in Phuket at the time, was also stuck in the natural disaster. She has spoken about the traumatic experience on several occasions.

It must also be noted that Preity has shared screen space with Saif in not one but two praiseworthy dramas, "Kal Ho Naa Ho" and "Salaam Namaste". Their natural chemistry was highly palpable in both these dramas.

Up next, Preity is gearing up to make her comeback to the big screen with "Lahore 1947". Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the project will see Sunny Deol as the lead, along with Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in significant roles.

Backed by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, "Lahore 1947" has been set against the backdrop of the partition of India.

--IANS

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