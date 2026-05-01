Samarth Jurel says Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain never made him felt the absence of his parents

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Television personalities Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain continue to remain best of friends and give BFF goals.

Samarth, in his latest social media post, spoke about his bond with the power couple, calling Ankita and Vicky as his strongest support.

Samarth shared that the duo has never made him feel the emptiness or absence of his real parents and has stood by him through both his good and difficult phases.

He wrote, “Ye dono mere, meri bure achhe har waqt me mera sath dene wale. Asli ma bap ki kami mehsoos na hone de or mere dil ki baat bina kahe samjh jate hai.”

(‘These two are my heart. They stand by me through every good and bad phase of life. They never let me feel the absence of my real parents and understand what’s in my heart without me even saying a word.’)

In the picture, the trio can be seen enjoying a fun night out with Samarth striking a playful pose while leaning comfortably on Ankita and Vicky's lap.

For the uninitiated, Samarth first formed this bond with Ankita and Vicky during their stint on the reality show Bigg Boss season 17. Their friendship grew stronger inside the house, especially during one of the most talked-about moments of the season when actress Isha Malviya initially appeared hesitant to accept her relationship with Samarth’s his surprise wildcard entry in the show.

Ankita was among those few who openly stood by Samarth during that phase, asking Isha to accept the relationship and not lie however nervous.

The trio is currently seen winning audiences once again on the cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment.

Ankita and Samarth’s brother-sister-like camaraderie, in particular, has been loved by viewers.

On the personal front, talking about Ankita and Vicky, the couple were dating many years before tying the knot in December 2021. The couple has now been married for over four years and often shares glimpses of their life together.

–IANS

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