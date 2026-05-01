Rakul Preet Singh says Jackky Bhagnani has ‘never cribbed’ about her road to recovery

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh has looked back at a difficult phase following a serious injury, and recalled how through every step of that journey her husband-producer Jackky Bhagnani stood by her side.

Rakul was joined by her husband Jackky on the chat show Famously Fit with Sophie hosted by Sophie Choudry.

Sharing what that meant to her, Rakul said “He has been my biggest support… he never cribbed about my road to recovery, we did everything together.”

She further added: “He is all ears when he is listening to me, so that’s half the battle won.”

Jackky and Rakul’s story began somewhere between shared routines, food swaps, and just consistently showing up for each other. For them working out is a part of the routine.

As Jackky puts it: “We don't look at it like this, for us it's like taking a shower,” while Rakul added: “You know some people read every day, some people eat some food every day, so for us it’s a routine — uthke workout kiya phir din shuru hota hai. And this is not for losing weight, not to look a certain way, not for show but for us.”

As the conversation deepens, it naturally moves into their individual journeys and everything that has shaped them along the way.

Reflecting on his experience as a producer, Jackky shares, “Producing is not an easy job…it has made me a more humble and a better person and taught me what life is all about.”

The episode shifts gears into full entertainment mode, packed with candid confessions, fun moments, and just the right dose of chaos.

Rakul and Jackky announced that they were in a relationship in 2021. It was in 2024, when the two got married in Goa in an intimate ceremony.

Produced by Amazon MX Player (AMXP), executed by Tamgha Entertainment, Famously Fit with Sophie is now streaming on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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