MoS Kirti Vardhan, AU Commission finalise preparations for India-Africa Forum Summit

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh held a meeting with an African Union (AU) Commission delegation led by Willy Nyamitwe, Chairperson of AU Permanent Representative Committee and Ambassador of Burundi in New Delhi on Friday. The discussions, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), focused on strengthening multifaceted ties and making preparations for the upcoming fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV).

"Pleased to meet the delegation from the African Union Commission, led by H.E. Mr. Willy Nyamitwe, Chairperson of AU Permanent Representative Committee and Ambassador of Burundi. Held productive discussions on our multifaceted ties and preparations for the upcoming IAFS-IV. The India-Africa partnership is a vital pillar of South-South Cooperation," the minister wrote on X.

India will host the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV), in collaboration with the African Union Commission, in New Delhi on May 31.

The IAFS-IV will bring together leaders from the African continent, the African Union Commission, and representatives from regional organisations to strengthen the enduring India-Africa partnership and lay out a roadmap for further expanding cooperation in various sectors.

The summit will be held under the theme "IA SPIRIT: India Africa Strategic Partnership for Innovation, Resilience, and Inclusive Transformation”, demonstrating the comprehensive nature of the India-Africa partnership. In the lead-up to the summit, a series of preparatory meetings will be held, including the India-Africa Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on May 29, preceded by the Senior Officials Meeting on May 28, which will deliberate on key areas of cooperation between India and Africa.

"The India-Africa Forum Summit is an important platform for fostering dialogue with African countries and the AU Commission and advancing mutually beneficial collaboration, guided by the principles of mutual respect, equality, solidarity and shared prosperity. The last edition of the India-Africa Forum Summit resulted in a major expansion of Indian development assistance and capacity building programs for Africa," the MEA recently stated.

The upcoming event will be a landmark engagement for further cementing close ties of friendship and cooperation between India and Africa and strengthening partnership under the South-South framework. It will also be an occasion to showcase good governance and inclusive development initiatives developed over the past 10 years.

--IANS

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