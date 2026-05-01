IPL 2026: New-age batters changing T20 cricket, doing what current time demands, says Rahul

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul hailed the fearless approach of young Indian batters in IPL 2026, saying their six-hitting mindset is perfectly aligned with the demands of modern-day T20 cricket.

A major theme of IPL 2026 season has been young Indian batters taking up the mantle of run-scoring for their respective sides. The likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly, along with Sameer Rizvi and Ayush Mhatre (before a hamstring injury ended his season), have shone with their six-hitting abilities and impactful knocks.

"It's phenomenal what the new-age cricketers are doing. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken world cricket by storm. Two centuries at the age of 15 is something I never even dreamt of doing. Ayush Mhatre has also done well, helping CSK score quick runs. The amount of talent coming up in India is scary, especially in T20 cricket.

“These fearless prodigies are changing the way T20s are played. They don't fear reputations or match situations. Whether it's a world-class bowler like Jasprit Bumrah or a seasoned campaigner like Pat Cummins, they go after every ball with the same intent.

“They don't care if it's the first over or the last. They just see the ball and want to hit it out of the park. That kind of mindset is rare, and it's exactly what modern T20 cricket demands," Rahul said on JioStar.

He explained how the IPL has transformed batting culture in India, due to which a new generation of six-hitters has come to the fore. “Five years ago, we weren't producing as many six-hitting batters as England or Australia. Now, things have changed, thanks to the IPL.

“These guys grew up wanting to hit sixes. When we were young, we had to learn to defend and leave the ball. Hitting in the air meant sitting out of nets. It was a different time. These youngsters practice six-hitting constantly. That's why they're so good.”

Rahul signed off by saying he’s tried to bring some of those bright youngsters batting abilities into his own game. “I spoke to Abhishek Sharma recently. What I've learned is that their preparation gives them confidence. It all comes down to how hard they train. I've tried to bring that into my own game as well."

--IANS

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