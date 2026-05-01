India-Tanzania bilateral trade crosses $9 billion, set to grow further

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Bilateral trade between India and Tanzania reached $9.02 billion in 2025–26, rising from $8.64 billion in 2024–25, the government said on Friday, reaffirming a shared commitment to further strengthen bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation.

The fifth session of the India-Tanzania Joint Trade Committee (JTC) in Dar es Salaam covered the promotion of trade settlement in local currencies, facilitation of long-term business visas for Indian businesspersons, strengthening regulatory collaboration in pharmaceuticals and capacity building in areas of health, AYUSH, education and shipbuilding.

The meeting was co-chaired by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, and Dr. Samwel William Shelukindo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The deliberations highlighted the importance of the JTC as a key institutional mechanism for dialogue on trade and investment issues and for promoting mutually beneficial economic engagement.

“Collaboration in mining sector including geological exploration and mining, value addition in the gemstone sector, regulatory developments related to gemstone exports, and opportunities for capacity building and skill development were discussed,” a Commerce Ministry statement said.

Strengthening cooperation in education and skills development remained a key focus area.

The role of IIT Madras Zanzibar as a growing regional hub for higher education in science and technology was highlighted.

Enhanced collaboration in MSME sector and to explore new institutional partnerships were emphasised.

Areas such as vocational training, industrial research, innovation, and sustainable technologies were identified as promising avenues for cooperation, said the statement.

Developments in digital cooperation in respect of existing MoU were reviewed, with a focus on digital public infrastructure, including India Stack.

India also offered its expertise in shipbuilding and highlighted shipyard development and port infrastructure alongside potential partnerships with Tanzanian institutions.

India’s development cooperation through Lines of Credit exceeding $1.1 billion for water infrastructure projects in Tanzania was highlighted.

These projects, currently under implementation, are expected to benefit over 6 million people across 24 towns. Continued collaboration in expanding water supply networks and infrastructure development remains a priority area.

The importance of fisheries and marine resources in supporting economic growth, livelihoods, and food security was underscored. Emphasis was placed on fostering deeper involvement in healthcare and medicine, as well as enhancing capacity building in fields like oncology, and establishing exchange programs for medical specialists, nurses, and healthcare professionals from India.

Cooperation in renewable energy, natural gas, biofuels, and power infrastructure was also discussed, said the statement.

A delegation of Indian businesspersons, led by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), also accompanied the Commerce Secretary.

An India-Tanzania Joint Business Meet was organised where Commerce Secretary expressed high appreciation for the accelerating trade partnership between the two nations and the growing synergy between their respective markets. with participation from leading Indian and Tanzanian business representatives.

--IANS

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