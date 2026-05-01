Minissha Lamba fits into costume from five years ago: A different high

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Known for working in films such as Corporate, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., and Bachna Ae Haseeno, actress Minissha Lamba is over the moon as she fits into her costume from five years ago that still fits well and looks good with the times.

Sharing a picture of herself dressed in an animal print monokini paired with black shorts, sunglasses and a hat, Minissha looked every-inch a doll as she smiled for the camera in a selfie.

“It’s a different high for me when i pull out a costume from five years ago that still fits well and looks with the times. Same with the sunglasses and hat,” she wrote.

The actress revealed that she hates shopping

”Since I’m one of those people who HATE shopping, when i invest my time in a store, it’s to pick up pieces that will stand the test of changing fashion. And be my go-to years down the line as well,” concluded Minissha.

It was during her time in university when Minissha started modelling for campaigns. She was approached by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar during an ad shoot and signed her up for Yahaan, which released in 2005.

She was seen in leading roles in films such as Corporate, Rocky: The Rebel, Anthony Kaun Hai, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Anamika, Shaurya and Dus Kahaniyaan. One of her biggest successful films was 2008’s Bachna Ae Haseeno with Ranbir Kapoor.

Minissha was also noticed for her work in Sanjay Gadhvi's Kidnap. The actress was then seen in Shyam Benegal's film Well Done Abba. After a brief hiatus, Minissha was seen in the Salman Khan-hosted show “Bigg Boss 8”, which was won by Gautam Gulati.

One of her last appearances was a role in Double Di Trouble, alongside late star Dharmendra, Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Kulraj Randhawa, and Poonam Dhillon.

--IANS

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