IPL 2026: 'The milestone I would love to match with Dhoni is his five trophies', says KL

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul said surpassing MS Dhoni on the IPL’s all-time run-scorers list was special, but insisted that winning five trophies like the legendary CSK captain remains the milestone he still has to achieve.

During DC’s game against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he smashed an unbeaten 152, Rahul surpassed Dhoni and Suresh Raina to become the fifth highest run-getter in IPL history. "I didn't even realise I had gone past Mahi bhai on the IPL's all-time run-scorers list. Honestly, the milestone I would love to match with MS Dhoni is his five IPL trophies that he’s won with CSK.

“When you have a long career, personal achievements do feel special. They tell you that your hard work and sacrifices have paid off. But at the end of the day, cricket is a team sport. You want to win trophies. You want to be part of successful sides. That has always been my goal.

“Every season, I give my best to win the IPL, no matter which team I play for. That matters the most to me. Personal milestones are good. They reassure me that I am on the right track. But what would truly make me happy is winning as many trophies as MS Dhoni," Rahul said on JioStar’s ‘Superstars’ show.

The right-hander also spoke about his special connection with his home ground M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where he has consistently performed against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. "There's nothing different I do against RCB. I've thought about it a lot. If there is a mental switch, why can't I use it against every team? I haven't found an answer.

“But Chinnaswamy is very special to me. I grew up there as a kid, watching players and dreaming of playing on that ground. So, a psychological switch happens when I go there. It's not just against RCB. I've done well in international games there too.

“Some stadiums just give you a good vibe and make you feel you'll do well. I'm happy I've consistently performed against a top-quality, defending champion side like RCB. As an athlete, you want to challenge yourself and bring out your best against good teams. That's when some switch turns on," he added.

--IANS

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