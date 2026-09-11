Shashaa Shivakumar: Playing Manimegalai in Nimisha Sajayan-starrer 'Enna Vilai' was a challenging experience!

Chennai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actress Shashaa Shivakumar, who will next be seen as Manimegalai in director Sajeev Pazhoor's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Enna Vilai', says that playing the character was a challenging experience.

Speaking about her role in 'Enna Vilai', Shashaa Shivakumar said, “Manimegalai is a very special character for me as this is the first time I have played a rural girl. I prepared myself for the character even before going to the sets, which helped me understand and approach the role better. It was a completely different experience for me, and I am very happy to have gotten an opportunity like this through 'Enna Vilai'.”

Sharing details of her experience working alongside actors Karunaas and Nimisha Sajayan, who play the lead in the film, the young actress said, “Karunaas sir is a wonderful actor, and Nimisha is extremely talented and hardworking. When you perform alongside actors like them, you automatically turn responsible."

"Director Sajeev sir was always very patient and respectful with everyone on the sets, which made the experience very special. This was also my first time working with a Malayalam team, so it was a very different and enriching experience for me,” she added.

Set against a socially relevant backdrop, 'Enna Vilai' revolves around a man who retrieves coins offered by devotees into the sea near Rameswaram, with his struggle for dignity and survival eventually leading to a significant legal battle.

The film features Karunaas, Nimisha Sajayan, Saasha, Vijayalakshmi Ahathian, Chiththa Darshan, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Y.G. Mahendran, Motta Rajendran, Nizhalgal Ravi, Praveena, Mohan Ram, Chetan Kumar, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Kamalesh, Goli Soda Pandi, J.S. Kavi, Swaminathan, Deepa Shankar and Kavi Nakkalites among others.

Written and directed by Sajeev Pazhoor, Enna Vilai has been produced by Githesh V under the banner of Kalamaya Films. On the technical front, the film has music by Sam C.S, cinematography by Alby Antony and editing by Sreejith Sarang.

The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on September 17 this year.

--IANS

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