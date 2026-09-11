PM Modi presents Putin Russian translation of Tamil literary treasure Thirukkural

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a Russian translation of the Thirukkural to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the start of their meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday.

The Thirukkuṟaḷ, a classic Tamil language text written by great Indian Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, contains 1,330 short couplets called Kurals and is hailed as one of the greatest literary creations around the world. Each of the Kurals is made up of seven words. The book, which contains teachings on virtues, wealth and love, is recognised for its universality and secular nature. The book has been translated into Russian by Naira Mkrtchyan.

The Tamil literary treasure has also inspired and influenced several foreign scholars, including renowned Russian author Leo Tolstoy.

"Presented President Putin with a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, which carries the eternal wisdom of the great Thiruvalluvar across languages and borders," PM Modi posted on X.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov and several other officials were present during the meeting. Prior to the meeting, PM Modi and Putin warmly greeted each other, once again showcasing the shared friendship that has grown enormously over the last 12 years.

Earlier in the day, Putin arrived in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit set to be hosted by India on September 12-13. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh received him at the airport in New Delhi.

According to sources, both leaders will review progress in bilateral cooperation in a range of fields, including political, economic, defence, energy, space, mobility and people-to-people ties.

The key is to meet the ambitious bilateral trade target of USD 100 billion by 2030; expanding industrial cooperation, including collaboration in the rail sector and tunneling; developing steel value chain; more B2B opportunities, besides broadening access to the Russian market.

Speaking from Moscow during a virtual briefing hosted by Sputnik India on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted the close ties shared between both countries and leaders, calling engagements between President Putin and PM Modi as "pragmatic". He said that both leaders discuss issues of the global agenda and bilateral ties in an "open and constructive" manner.

"He will take part in the BRICS Summit, in all the formats under the auspices of the BRICS Summit, and at the same time, there will be a very significant, for both countries, part of bilateral contacts with Prime Minister Modi. You know that our two leaders, Indian and Russian leaders, are in very close personal contact. They are very pragmatic in their relationship, and they are as sincere as to be able to discuss in a very open and constructive way the most sensitive issues of the global agenda and our bilateral relations. Of course, it opens additional horizons for our cooperation," he said.

Putin’s visit comes amid continued high-level engagement between India and Russia and follows his meeting with PM Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on August 31. Immediately after their meeting, the two leaders travelled in the same car to the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games in Bishkek.

--IANS

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