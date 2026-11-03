Shahid Kapoor strongly propagates marrying early, says 'after a certain age' you aren't able to cope up with your kids

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor shared why he believes people, particularly men, should not delay marriage.

The actor who appeared on Kapil Sharma's show, along with Ushaan Khatter and Mira Rajput, explained how becoming a parent at a relatively young age allows one to participate more actively in their children's growing-up years.

Shahid, who was seen advising Ishaan to get married early and not follow his example of marrying late, was later asked by Kapil why he felt marriage should not be delayed.

Responding to the question, the actor spoke about how marriage helped him understand the distinction between professional commitments and personal life.

“I feel that until you get married, for men especially, I feel that your work is your life. Actually. But once you get married, you understand that this is work and this is life,” said Shahid.

He further said, "The second thing is that my son is 8 years old and he likes cricket and football very much. I feel that, you know, how long will I be able to play with him? So that too I feel. My daughter likes to climb. So I want to be able to do those things with them till they grow up. When you are young, you can do all the things they want to see you doing. But after a certain time, those things become a little difficult. After a certain age, some of those things become difficult."

For the uninitiated, Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi.

The couple had an age gap of approximately 13 years. Shahid was 34 when he married Mira, who was just 20 at the time.

Shahid and Mira embraced parenthood soon after their wedding. They welcomed their first child, daughter Misha Kapoor, on August 26, 2016. Nearly two years later, the couple welcomed their second child, son Zain Kapoor, in September 2018.

Currently, Shahid is 45 years old. Born on February 25, 1981, the actor has often spoken about how fatherhood and family have brought a different perspective to his life.

–IANS

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