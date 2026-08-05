Seven years after Article 370 abrogation; peace, stability, development reshape everyday life in Kashmir: Report

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Seven years after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, significant changes have been witnessed in the daily lives of people across the Valley, with improvements in infrastructure, governance, education, connectivity, tourism and law and order emerging as key indicators of transformation.

The report, based on an opinion article published in Global Kashmir by political analyst Israar Shahid, states that one of the most notable achievements since August 5, 2019, has been the restoration of normalcy and the ordinary rhythm of life in the region.

According to the article, there was a time when introducing oneself as a Kashmiri outside Jammu and Kashmir often evoked associations with violence, curfews, shutdowns, stone-pelting incidents and uncertainty. This perception, it noted, was shaped by decades of conflict and unrest that frequently dominated national discourse.

For those born during the 1990s and early 2000s, growing up in Kashmir often meant living amid uncertainty and disruption. Families adjusted their daily routines around security concerns, markets shut abruptly, schools remained closed for prolonged periods and public life was frequently affected by instability.

The report notes that before 2019, Kashmir's political landscape differed significantly from that of most Indian states. Alongside elected governments and administrative institutions, other influential forces often shaped public discourse and political narratives. Many residents felt caught between competing interests, while ordinary citizens frequently bore the consequences of decisions over which they had little control.

According to the article, Kashmiris are widely known for their resilience, humility and emotional nature. However, these characteristics often made sections of society vulnerable to manipulation by various political actors. Many residents felt that both mainstream political parties and separatist groups appealed to public sentiment whenever it suited their respective agendas.

A recurring criticism among many Kashmiris, the report states, was that ordinary citizens were encouraged to participate in protests, shutdowns and demonstrations, while those issuing such calls often remained insulated from the hardships that followed. The burden of disruption was largely borne by daily wage earners, traders, students and ordinary families.

The article said that it was not influential political leaders or members of elite families who suffered the most during years of unrest. Instead, it was the common Kashmiri, including farmers, shopkeepers, labourers, teachers and students who endured the greatest hardships.

The report also highlights the long-term impact of the migration of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990s. According to the article, the departure of experienced teachers, professors and academics left a significant gap in the educational landscape of the Valley. Frequent shutdowns and prolonged disruptions further affected schools, colleges and universities, resulting in repeated interruptions to academic schedules.

As a consequence, an entire generation of students faced challenges in competing for opportunities at the national level. The report emphasises that the issue was not a lack of talent, as Kashmir has consistently produced capable students, but rather the environment in which they were compelled to pursue their education.

Against this backdrop, developments following August 5, 2019, continue to remain a subject of political debate. However, the report states that many residents point to visible changes in everyday life that go beyond political arguments.

According to the article, the transformation is evident not only in official statistics but also in roads, schools, public services, businesses and the confidence with which people now plan their futures.

Infrastructure development has emerged as one of the most visible changes. The report notes that projects which once moved at a slow pace have seen faster execution in recent years. It cites the example of the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover in Srinagar, which took nearly a decade to become operational after being conceived. In contrast, several road and flyover projects have been completed in recent years to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion.

Residents frequently point to projects in areas such as Sanat Nagar, Nowgam, Sangrama and Delina as examples of development that directly impacts daily life. Improved road infrastructure has reduced travel times and enhanced mobility for commuters.

The report also highlights the case of Gurez, where grid-connected electricity reached the region in November 2023. For residents of remote areas, such developments have significantly improved living conditions and quality of life.

Technology-driven governance has also become a key feature of administrative reforms. According to the report, digital services, online certification systems, grievance portals and electronic governance mechanisms have reduced dependence on intermediaries and personal connections. Citizens are increasingly able to access government services through transparent and structured procedures.

The expansion of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanisms has further strengthened welfare delivery. Subsidies, scholarships, healthcare assistance, housing benefits and other government support programmes are now reaching beneficiaries more directly, reducing delays and leakages.

Connectivity has witnessed a major boost with the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link. The report describes the railway project as the fulfilment of a long-standing aspiration for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Engineering marvels such as the Chenab Bridge and Anji Khad Bridge have attracted national and international attention. For many residents, the railway network represents more than just transportation; it symbolises greater accessibility, integration and economic opportunity.

Tourism, one of Kashmir's most important economic sectors, has also experienced a significant revival. Long celebrated for its natural beauty, the region often struggled to maintain consistent tourist inflows because of security concerns. However, the report notes that visitor numbers have risen substantially in recent years.

Popular destinations such as Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg continue to attract tourists, while previously lesser-known areas such as Gurez are gaining recognition.

The economic benefits of tourism extend well beyond hotels and resorts. Taxi operators, tour guides, artisans, restaurant owners, shopkeepers and numerous small businesses have benefited from increased tourist activity.

The return of film production to Kashmir has further contributed to this revival. Once a preferred destination for filmmakers, the Valley witnessed a decline in film-related activity due to instability. According to the report, the return of film crews is viewed by many residents as an indication of improved ground conditions.

Basic services, including electricity and drinking water, have also shown improvement. Investments in power infrastructure and transmission systems have strengthened electricity supply in several areas. Initiatives under the Jal Jeevan Mission have expanded access to clean drinking water, reducing dependence on distant sources.

However, the report suggests that perhaps the most significant transformation is not physical infrastructure but a change in public mindset.

Today, many business owners are focusing on expansion rather than preparing for sudden shutdowns. Students are concentrating on competitive examinations without the fear of prolonged academic disruptions. Young entrepreneurs are exploring startup opportunities, athletes are pursuing sporting careers and families are making long-term plans with greater confidence.

The report also notes that elections in recent years have reflected changing social and political dynamics. Increased participation by ordinary citizens has been interpreted by many observers as a sign of greater engagement with democratic processes.

One of the most significant changes highlighted in the report relates to law and order. For several consecutive years, educational institutions have largely followed academic calendars without major interruptions. Parents who once worried about school closures are now seeing their children attend classes regularly.

For families unable to send their children outside the Valley for education, this continuity has been particularly important. The ability to pursue studies without prolonged disruption has restored a sense of normalcy that many previous generations lacked.

The reduction in large-scale street violence has also enabled young people to redirect their energies towards education, employment, entrepreneurship, sports and professional growth. According to the report, this shift represents not merely an improvement in security but the restoration of the freedom to dream and aspire.

Seven years after August 5, 2019, many residents believe that the return of ordinary life remains the most meaningful achievement. The ability to attend school regularly, travel freely, run businesses without fear of sudden disruptions and plan for the future with confidence are among the changes frequently cited by ordinary Kashmiris.

At the same time, the report acknowledges that significant challenges remain. Unemployment continues to be a concern, while political aspirations and Constitutional debates persist. It notes that development must reach every village and every section of society, and that lasting peace requires dignity, opportunity, representation and sustained economic growth.

The report argues that recognising progress does not require ignoring existing challenges, just as acknowledging challenges should not mean dismissing positive developments. A society that has experienced decades of conflict, it states, deserves an honest assessment of both its achievements and its shortcomings.

According to the article, when ordinary Kashmiris are asked what has changed since August 5, 2019, they often do not refer first to official reports or government statistics. Instead, they point to everyday experiences such as uninterrupted schooling, consistent business activity, improved infrastructure, returning tourists and a greater sense of security.

For many residents, the discussion ultimately centres on peace, stability, accountability and the opportunity to build a better future.

The report concludes that the story of Kashmir's transformation is not primarily about political elites or powerful institutions. Rather, it is about ordinary citizens, the fruit seller, farmer, teacher, student, small business owner and parent, who have lived through decades of uncertainty.

For many such Kashmiris, the last seven years represent a transition from fear to hope, from instability to relative normalcy and from uncertainty to possibility.

As debates surrounding Article 370 continue across political and ideological lines, one sentiment frequently emerges among those who measure change through everyday life rather than political rhetoric: after decades of conflict, ordinary people increasingly feel they have an opportunity to focus on something they had long been denied, the ability to live, work, learn and dream in peace.

The report also notes that leaders of the Union government, speaking at various public forums and official events in recent years, have consistently maintained that the changes introduced after August 2019 were aimed at promoting peace, development, transparency and equal opportunities for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

--IANS

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