Kareena Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Manish Malhotra and others pen sweet birthday notes for Kajol

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Kajol received an outpouring of love and warm wishes from her friends and colleagues on her birthday.

Kareena Kapoor, Aaman Devgan, Manish Malhotra and Sonali Bendre among others took to social media to share heartfelt notes for the actress. Taking to Instagram stories, Bebo posted a cheerful image featuring her and husband Saif Ali Khan posing with Kajol. For the caption, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Kajol…Sending love and hugs to you always @kajol.”

Kajol’s nephew Aaman Devgan also shared a loving message, describing her as someone with “the biggest heart and loudest laugh.” He wrote, “Happy birthday to the one with the biggest heart and loudest laugh @kajol.”

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who shares a close bond with the Dilwale’ actress penned a special birthday note for her. Calling her one of a kind, he wrote, “The Bestest @kajol happy birthday my dearest there is just no one like you.”

Actress Sonali Bendre wished Kajol with a heartfelt message, saying, “Happiest Birthday @Kajol. Stay just the way you are. Sending you loads of love.”

Anil Kapoor recalled his time working with Kajol on Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain and shared a special memory from the sets. He remembered Kajol telling him, “The way you’re working, I’m sure even years from now when I’m married with kids, you’ll still be right here at Ramoji, shooting and giving your best.”

Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt birthday note for Kajol. The ‘Mr. India’ actor recalled his time working with the actress on ‘Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain’ and shared a special memory from the sets. He remembered Kajol telling him, “The way you’re working, I’m sure even years from now when I’m married with kids, you’ll still be right here at Ramoji, shooting and giving your best.”

Kajol’s birthday became even more special as she received a sweet shout-out from her daughter, Nysa. Expressing her love and admiration for her mother, Nysa posted their cheerful picture and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the first woman I ever loved. Thank u for setting the highest standard of girlhood in my life and everything else. I love you.”

--IANS

ps/