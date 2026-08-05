Govt-backed Antariksh Venture Capital Fund supports three space-tech startups: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Antariksh Venture Capital Fund -- a SEBI‑registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund set up to back emerging space‑tech start‑ups -- is now operational and has selected three startups for investment, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The fund began operating after receiving SEBI approval on October 31, 2025, and total contributions made by IN‑SPACe to the Antariksh Venture Capital Fund under the Contribution Agreement stood at Rs 188.93 crore as of July 24, 2026, Union MoS, Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said in Lok Sabha.

The contribution in FY27 touched 182.87 crore, according to the government.

The Antariksh Venture Capital Fund (AVCF) aims to provide equity capital to emerging space-tech startups to support technology development, commercialisation, and scaling of operations.

Investments are made in accordance with the investment objective and investment strategy of the fund and are subject to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, the private placement memorandum, and the other fund documents.

The fund’s primary investment objective is to provide much-needed equity capital to emerging space-tech Start-ups at various stages of development and support the scaling of operations and the commercialisation of new technologies, empowering the start-ups to contribute to India’s broader space ambitions, the statement noted.

“All investments made or to be made by the fund shall be subject to the investment restrictions, if any, as specified in the AIF Regulations,” it noted.

Currently, no quantified estimate of the percentage growth in the country's space economy attributable solely to the release of the Venture Capital Fund is available, the minister said.

The overall impact on the space economy will be assessed over a period based on the performance of portfolio startups or companies, the minister noted.

—IANS

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