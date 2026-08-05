Gujarat CM Patel meets Glasgow delegation, receives CWG flag for Ahmedabad 2030

Gandhinagar, Aug 5 (IANS) Formal preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad gathered momentum on Wednesday as the Commonwealth Games flag arrived in Gujarat from Glasgow and was formally presented by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the state Cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.

The handover followed the conclusion of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, where the flag was transferred to the Indian delegation during the closing ceremony, marking the official transition to Ahmedabad as host of the 2030 Games.

The flag will remain in Gujarat until the next Commonwealth Games in 2030, symbolising the state's responsibility for staging the event and the formal beginning of preparations.

The Cabinet meeting was attended by Gujarat athletes and para-athletes who represented India at the Glasgow Games, including para-athletes Rakesh Bhatt and Rohit Majgul, while para table tennis player Sonal Patel was also present.

Chief Secretary M.K. Das, Additional Chief Secretaries Ashwini Kumar and M. Thennarasan, and Secretary Rahul Gupta attended the event.

India finished fourth in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games medal standings with 39 medals comprising 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze.

Indian para-athletes contributed seven medals, including three gold, two silver and two bronze, ending the country's 20-year wait for a para-athletics podium finish at the Commonwealth Games.

Congratulating athletes from Gujarat and across the country, Deputy CM Sanghavi said that "Team Gujarat" was fully prepared to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

He added that preparations were progressing under the guidance of Commonwealth Sport, the Indian Olympic Association, the Sports Authority of India and the state's Sports Department.

"From Glasgow to Ahmedabad, the journey to the 2030 Commonwealth Games has officially begun," Sanghavi wrote on social media platform X after returning from Scotland.

He said that meeting Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with the Commonwealth Games flag became more meaningful as Gujarat's athletes, whose performances brought pride to the state and the country, were present.

"As Ahmedabad prepares to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, the success of these champions reflects the sporting spirit that will define this historic journey," he added.

Addressing the media after his return from Glasgow earlier on Wednesday, Sanghavi said the state government would accelerate preparations for the Games while strengthening sports infrastructure and athlete development.

He noted that the initiative would further advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India vision and complement the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' by encouraging fitness and healthy lifestyles among young people.

He also said the Centre's increased investment in sports had helped create modern infrastructure and provide athletes with better training and facilities, allowing stronger performances at international competitions.

Speaking about grassroots sports development, Sanghavi said: "The state government was preparing special plans and programmes to encourage greater participation by local athletes at district sports complexes across Gujarat so that more young sportspersons could benefit from the facilities."

The Commonwealth Games flag, which bears the message "Sport Unites Us All", is traditionally handed over from the current host to the next host during the closing ceremony.

The ceremony signifies the transfer of hosting responsibilities and represents continuity of the Games while promoting unity, friendship, fair play and cooperation among Commonwealth nations.

With the flag now in Gujarat, the state has formally begun its journey towards hosting the centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030.

--IANS

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