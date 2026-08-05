Debinna Bonnerjee reveals her daughters are learning the art of 'getting up again' through skating

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Debinna Bonnerjee used social media to share a glimpse of how her daughters Lianna and Divisha's skating lessons are also teaching them that while it is okay to fall from time to time, what matters is getting up again every single time.

Debinna uploaded a clip of her little munchkins falling again and again while practising how to skate on IG, along with the text,

"No parents like to watch their children fall but maybe, we shouldn't stop every fall because every time they get up (sic)."

Next, we see little Lianna on the floor, saying with a smile on her face, "I am not hurt, I am strong,' proving she is not ready to give up just yet.

Towards the end of the clip, both Lianna and Divisha are seen skating with utmost ease, showing that every time we fall, we are simply coming a step closer to achieving our goals.

"They’re learning that falling isn’t the end… getting up is the habit. Your comments. (sic)," read the caption on the post.

Debinna's social media feed is full of such adorable glimpses of her little ones.

In June, Debinna shared a wholesome glimpse of the Jamai Shosthi celebration on social media with husband Gurmeet Choudhary and their two daughters.

The pictures posted by her on Insta had the four of them eating an appetizing meal while seated on the floor. They were all dressed in traditional red and white attire, making for a perfect family picture.

Sharing the photographs, Debinna penned, "Jamai Shosthi at its peak, every single year...From Ma’s lovingly prepared feast for her Jamai to watching our babies understand this tradition, dress up with excitement, and enjoy every bit of it as much as we do.. these are the moments that stay with you.. The best memories are often made around home-cooked meals and family traditions passed down with love...#happyjamaishoshti to all our Bengali fam."

--IANS

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