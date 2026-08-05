Hockey World Cup: Accidental goalkeeper Mohith HS ready to seize opportunity for India

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) At just 24 years of age, Karnataka's Mohith HS is set to guard the goal for the Indian national hockey team -- taking over the job performed in the past by the legendary Ranganathan Francis, Shankar Laxman, Adrian D'Souza and PR Sreejesh.

Mohith is set to realise a lifelong dream with his maiden appearance at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to be played in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30. Alongside the experienced Suraj Karkera, Mohith is one of the two goalkeepers in the Indian team, marking another significant milestone in his remarkable journey.

While Mohith may not have the same level of international experience as Suraj, the young custodian has impressed consistently in recent months, particularly during the final leg of the FIH Pro League season, where his performances reinforced the selectors' faith in his abilities.

Ironically, Mohith's hockey journey began by chance. He was drafted into his school's hockey team because there was no goalkeeper available, and his coach believed his height would be an advantage between the posts. What started as an unexpected opportunity soon evolved into a promising career. Since then, Mohith has represented India at the Junior World Cup before earning his senior national call-up, steadily progressing through the ranks.

Reflecting on his motivation, Mohith said, “I always had a mindset to represent India in major tournaments because when I played in the Junior World Cup, we were not able to finish on the podium; we ended up fourth. So, from that time, it was my dream to do something big for India.”

Mohith also acknowledged the learnings from legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who inspires the next generation of Indian goalkeepers.

“We have learnt a lot from him (Sreejesh). But it's not that we are under pressure to fill those shoes because he has done so well for India. We will give 100% on the ground, and then we will see what happens,” said Mohith, who hails from Karnataka.

India head into the FIH World Cup with renewed confidence following an encouraging finish to its recent FIH Pro League campaign, including memorable victories over the Netherlands and Germany.

Speaking about the team's preparations, Mohith said, “After defeating the Netherlands and Germany (in the FIH Pro League), we have gained a lot of confidence. I think we are up to the mark before the World Cup.”

For Mohith, representing India on the biggest stage is both a privilege and a responsibility. His focus remains firmly of contributing in every possible way while chasing the ultimate prize.

“My personal benchmark is to give my 100% for my country when I step on the field. I haven't got a bigger opportunity than this so far in my senior career. I will try to make India the world champions once again.”

India’s only title win in the FIH World Cup came in 1975, when the men’s team lifted the trophy by beating Pakistan in the final.

--IANS

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