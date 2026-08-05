August 05, 2026 5:29 PM हिंदी

Anil Kapoor reveals how Kajol's prediction for him ended up coming true

Anil Kapoor reveals how Kajol's prediction for him ended up coming true

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) As Bollywood actress Kajol celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, her co-star Anil Kapoor decided to take a trip down memory lane and recalled what the 'K3G' actress told him as they were shooting for their 1999 romantic entertainer, "Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain".

In this latest post on Instagram, Anil shared that it is a happy coincidence that he is shooting for the movie 'Dragon' in the Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad on Kajol's birthday.

Anil revealed that during the shoot of 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain', Kajol said something to him, which he has always taken as a blessing, and eventually turned out to be true.

Taking to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle, he wrote, “It’s such a beautiful coincidence that today is your birthday Kajol, and I’m back at Ramoji Film City shooting for Dragon. It brought back a wonderful memory from years ago (sic)."

"We were shooting Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain here, and I remember you telling me, ‘The way you’re working, I’m sure even years from now when I’m married with kids you’ll still be right here at Ramoji, shooting and giving your best.’I don’t know whether you meant it as a joke, a compliment, or a blessing, but I always took it as a blessing.

And today, standing here again after all these years, your words came completely true," he went on to add.

Wishing Kajol on her special day, Anil concluded the post, saying, "Wishing you a very happy birthday. God bless you always. Have a wonderful year ahead, and I hope we get to work together again very soon. Take care, and happy birthday once again! @kajol”.

Directed by Satish Kaushik and backed by D. Ramanaidu, 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain' is a remake of the 1996 Telugu movie 'Pavitra Bandham'.

--IANS

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