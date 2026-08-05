Nabi has magic in his wrists, knew he'd go places if groomed properly: Ex-J&K captain Samiullah Beigh

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) In a modern cricketing landscape obsessed with speed guns, former Jammu and Kashmir captain Samiullah Beigh believes true quality lies in the ability to move the ball off the pitch, a trait he identified in fellow fast-bowling all-rounder Auqib Nabi.

Nabi’s sensational rise has earned him a maiden call-up to the Indian Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, thus making him the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to get a call-up to the national red-ball side.

Beigh, who also works as an assistant engineer in the Public Works Department in Srinagar, spoke exclusively to IANS about the all-rounder, the physical and mental endurance essential in unearthing relentless seamers in the valley, and how overcoming adversity makes players from smaller states uniquely tenacious.

Excerpts-

Q. Back in 2022, you mentioned somewhere that Auqib Nabi is someone to watch out for. Now that he has been called up to the Indian Test team as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement, how does it feel to see that prediction become a reality?

A. Yes, back in 2022, I held a two-month coaching camp for the senior Ranji team at the JKCA ground in Srinagar. I could see raw talent in him, wherein he could move the ball off the pitch from the same spot without any major change in action.

Having played at higher level myself as a fast-bowling all-rounder, I immediately spotted that this trait is extremely rare in the cricketing world, and this lad could go places if groomed properly. In that camp, we worked on a few things without tinkering with his natural abilities.

Q. Nabi's teammates call him ‘Hacker’ because of hitting the exact same spot relentlessly without overcomplicating things. How crucial can this specific brand of discipline be in international cricket compared to the sheer raw pace of someone like Umran Malik?

A. In modern-day cricket, raw pace means nothing unless it is backed up with the ability to deviate the ball off the pitch. Umran Malik is a glaring example of a bowler with raw pace only, which is why he is struggling to get into the state team.

Auqib has magic in his wrists, and the cricketing world will be really surprised to see his skill set in slightly helpful conditions, though Sri Lanka may not necessarily be the place for his ideal debut.

Q. The dry, sluggish pitches in Sri Lanka historically reward seamers who plug away at disciplined lengths and extract subtle movement. Given Nabi's success on flat decks and in stifling humidity in the Ranji Trophy, how well-equipped do you think he is to succeed in Galle or Colombo?

A. Galle as well as Colombo are historically non-ideal for pacers; they are either very flat or square turners. Any fast bowler would hate to make his debut in such conditions. But Auqib, being a rare commodity, will definitely provide lots of control to the team if given a chance, and he will surely make the new ball talk at least for a few overs.

Q. You have spoken previously about how you would carry drinks for the zonal team despite being amongst the wickets as players from traditional powerhouse states were mainly in the playing eleven. With Auqib in the Test team and six J&K players recently making the North Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy, do you feel that systemic bias has finally been dismantled?

A. No, systemic bias takes a lot to overcome – it is an inherent bias. Although live broadcasts and J&K creating history by winning the Ranji Trophy have helped, I believe the mindset of selectors and people who matter has still not overcome that block regarding selecting players from J&K. If that were not the case, Auqib should have been selected for the tours of England, the West Indies, or Afghanistan, or at least in the first-choice squad for the Sri Lanka series.

Q. Coach Ajay Sharma mentioned that J&K cricketers used to be picked for the Duleep Trophy merely as ‘quota players.’ As a former player, what does it mean to you to see J&K players now single-handedly pulling their team into winning the Ranji Trophy and commanding spots in the Duleep Trophy on merit?

A. This statement by coach Ajay Sharma exactly highlights that the bias towards cricketers from this part of the country hasn't gone away. There was never a quota system. If that were so, I recall at least two instances where I was not picked for the North Zone squad despite being the highest wicket-taker in the league round of the Ranji Trophy. Simply put, the selectors wouldn't take our performances seriously, and I think not much has changed.

Q: Former J&K players Abdul Qayoom and Mohammed Mudhasir have spoken a lot about the fast bowling talent in J&K. What exactly is it about the J&K cricketing environment that breeds fast bowlers with such relentless stamina?

A. Fast bowling is about genes and passion. Here, we are naturally well-built and very passionate about fast bowling from a very young age. Plus, our diet and climate help build the stamina and strength needed for a fast bowler to survive the test of time and longevity. Most of our good fast bowlers have served for a decade or so. For instance, Abid Nabi and I played for about 16 to 17 years for the senior J&K Ranji team.

Q. A few years ago, you stated that for J&K to truly capitalize on its gold mine of fast bowlers, the BCCI and JKCA needed to appoint a permanent fast-bowling coach and trainer. With the rise of first Umran and now Auqib, is that need fulfilled, or are the players still relying mostly on raw talent and short-term mentorship?

A. Yes, the JKCA has to appoint a full-time, all-weather bowling consultant for J&K fast bowlers, and not just for one season. Fast bowling is about preparing in off-season and pre-season camps, when J&K currently has no coach available to train and groom fast bowlers across various age groups. The J&K Cricket Association would do well to think along those lines.

Q. What immediate impact do you think Nabi sharing a dressing room with Mohammed Siraj and the Indian support staff will have on the young fast bowlers currently training back in Baramulla, Srinagar and various parts of J&K?

A. Waiting makes you mentally strong and hungry to grab opportunities with both hands. MS Dhoni once said that players from smaller states are mentally stronger than those coming from bigger ones, and I can very well relate to it. We are built to deal with adversity and take things in our stride right from our childhood days.

Everything we achieve now feels like a bonus because, given the adversity we have seen, not many expect us to reach those levels. And when we do, we don't look back. I am sure Auqib will do wonders in the days to come.

--IANS

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