Aiden Markram leaves The Hundred midway; Buttler named Manchester captain

Manchester, Aug 5 (IANS) Manchester Super Giants have been dealt a blow amid the ongoing season of The Hundred, as their captain, Aiden Markram, has left the tournament and returned home due to personal reasons at a crucial stage of the competition.

Manchester Super Giants have announced the signing of Michael Bracewell as Markram's replacement. The team has handed the leadership baton to former England skipper Jos Buttler.

As reported by Cricinfo, Aiden Markram will miss the remainder of The Hundred 2026 as he returned home to South Africa for personal reasons in the middle of the tournament in England.

"Manchester Super Giants can confirm that men's captain Aiden Markram has returned to South Africa due to personal reasons. Everyone at the Super Giants would like to extend our very best wishes to Aiden at this time, and thank him for his contribution to the team during this year's competition," the franchise said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Markram, who is part of all three teams of the Super Giants franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), SA20 and The Hundred, played five matches in the ongoing 100-ball tournament and scored 117 runs. He scored a brilliant half-century in the last match against MI London at the Oval.

Buttler is looking in great touch in the ongoing season. The wicketkeeper batter has scored 226 runs in just five matches at a brilliant average of 112 and would look to continue his momentum when he takes on the leadership role for the first time since the Champions Trophy 2025.

MSG have been struggling for consistency in the ongoing The Hundred 2026. They have so far won only two of their first five matches and lost the other three.

The team is currently sixth in the points table and will have to make a strong comeback in the remaining matches to have any chance of making it to the knockouts.

--IANS

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