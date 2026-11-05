Seven killed, 18 injured in PoK as Pakistani forces target protesters with gunfire and drones

Islamabad, Nov 5 (IANS) At least seven people, including children, were killed and 18 others seriously injured on Thursday after Pakistani security forces allegedly opened fire and carried out drone strikes against peaceful protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) said.

The UKPNP strongly condemned the indiscriminate firing, excessive use of force, and alleged drone attacks by security forces targeting peaceful protesters and residential areas in Rawalakot, PoK.

Citing information received, the group alleged that Pakistani security forces targeted peaceful protest sit-ins at Matialmera Bus Terminal, Umar Farooq Chowk and other locations in Rawalakot during the early hours of Thursday, reportedly using heavy machine guns, armoured vehicles and drones.

The UKPNP identified the three deceased as 35-year-old Atif Jardees, 30-year-old Ehtisham Younis and 32-year-old Adil Rashid, while also raising concerns over reports of four children being killed in an alleged drone attack in the region.

“A house belonging to Shakeel Khan near Matialmera Bus Terminal was reportedly destroyed by fire following an alleged drone attack. Disturbing reports also say that four children may have died in the incident. These claims require urgent independent verification, and further casualties are feared,” the group stated.

Describing the use of lethal force against peaceful, unarmed civilians as a grave human rights concern requiring immediate international scrutiny, the UKPNP said, “The Kashmiri people are peacefully demanding fundamental rights, essential public services, protection of property, human dignity and the rule of law. Their legitimate demands must not be answered with bullets, intimidation or collective punishment.”

UKPNP called on the United Nations, European Union and the wider global community to urgently address the deteriorating situation in Rawalakot and other affected areas in PoK. It stressed that international diplomatic efforts must prioritise preventing further violence, protecting civilians and ensuring respect for human rights.

“Independent investigators must examine the reported killings, injuries, alleged drone attacks, destruction of homes and other allegations of serious human rights violations. Transparent investigations are essential to establish the facts, determine accountability and protect the lives and dignity of peaceful civilians,” it said, raising alarm over escalating atrocities against civilians by Pakistani forces in the occupied territory.

Recently, six UN Special Rapporteurs on human rights raised serious concerns over Pakistan's designation of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) as a terrorist organisation in PoK, citing alleged state violence against protesters, deaths, arrests and other human rights abuses over a long period.

In a recent letter addressed to the Pakistani government, the UN experts questioned the designation of JAAC and the reported use of counter-terrorism measures against the organisation and individuals associated with it.

“We are concerned that the designation may not be consistent with international standards concerning terrorist listings, and that JAAC may have been unjustifiably listed in retaliation for its political, labour and human rights advocacy, in violation of international human rights law,” the letter mentioned.

“We are further concerned about human rights violations alleged to have occurred in the context of protests following the designation, including restrictions on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association, excessive use of force during peaceful demonstrations, unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests, and restrictions on communications,” it added.

--IANS

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