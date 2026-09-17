98-year-old BJP veteran Makhanlal Sarkar greets PM Modi on birthday; recalls his long political journey

Kolkata, Sep 17 (IANS) Makhanlal Sarkar, one of the most senior and early workers of the BJP in West Bengal, on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised him for overcoming challenges on both the international and domestic fronts while continuing to move forward.

Speaking to IANS, Sarkar conveyed birthday greetings to the Prime Minister and also hailed the work he has undertaken during his long political career.

“There will certainly be greetings, especially for the work he has been doing. I sincerely extend my greetings to him for the way he has overcome one challenge after another, whether in the international arena or in dealing with internal challenges, and has continued to move forward,” Sarkar said.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Modi’s political journey, Sarkar noted his long tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister as well as his years as Prime Minister. He also referred to the possibility of Modi contesting the 2029 elections.

“PM Modi’s political career has been very long. He was the Chief Minister of Gujarat for 13 years. As Prime Minister, he is completing 12 years. I do not know whether he will contest the elections in 2029. If he does, it will be beneficial for India,” he said.

Sarkar also recalled the message he had earlier conveyed to Prime Minister Modi regarding the development of West Bengal and the six demands for ‘Sonar Bangla’ that had been raised by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

“The message I had given to Modi ji was about the six demands for Sonar Bangla that Suvendu Adhikari had spoken about. If Modi ji takes responsibility for the industrial development of Bengal, he will fulfil the dream of Sonar Bangla within three years. Through this message of greetings, I am once again reminding him of that,” Sarkar said.

“I hope to fulfil the dream of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. That will be my appeal. I wish him a long life. May he remain healthy and continue to work for the country. These are my greetings to him,” he added.

At the age of 98, Sarkar continues to be remembered as one of the early grassroots figures associated with the nationalist movement in post-Independence India and the growth of the BJP’s organisational base in West Bengal.

Earlier in May, during the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi had met Sarkar.

He greeted Makhanlal Sarkar, presented him with a shawl and took his blessings.

Following the meeting, PM Modi shared photographs with the veteran BJP worker and described him as a “motivating figure”, saying that Sarkar continued to inspire people from different walks of life to join the party.

He had said, "Today, as the first-ever BJP Government takes oath in West Bengal, it is natural for all of us to remember Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and his everlasting contribution to the nation and West Bengal in particular. No stone will be left unturned to fulfil his vision.

"During the swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata, I had the opportunity to meet Shri Makhanlal Sarkar Ji. A devout nationalist, he worked with Dr Mookerjee and was even arrested in Jammu and Kashmir while accompanying him. He dedicated his life to our party, expanding its base across West Bengal, inspiring people from all walks of life to join the party."

"We, in the BJP, are proud that we have such motivating figures who have worked among the people and strengthened our party," he had said.

In 1952, Sarkar was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Syama Prasad Mookerjee during the movement to hoist the Indian Tricolour there.

After the formation of the BJP in 1980, he became the organisational coordinator for West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling districts. Within just one year, he helped enrol nearly 10,000 members.

From 1981 onward, he served continuously for seven years as district president, an exceptional achievement at a time when BJP leaders generally could not remain in the same organisational position for more than two years.

--IANS

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